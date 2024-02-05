Connect with us

Indonesian presidential candidates support increased military spending

With less than two weeks before the 2024 Indonesian presidential elections, each of the three candidates presented their foreign policy, particularly in the face of the escalating confrontation between the United States and China.

Presidential candidates, from left, Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan hold hands as they pose for photographers after the first presidential candidates' debate in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, December 12 2023. [AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana]

In a televised presidential debate on January 7, the candidates laid out their agendas on international relations, defense spending and tensions with China in the South China Sea.

The outgoing government of President Joko Widodo, who has served two terms since 2014, has been characterized by increased development of trade relations with China. Widodo has attracted Chinese investment for infrastructure projects, the green energy transition, the development of a new capital and the country's nickel mining industry. China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and investor, with imports increasing from less than $40 billion in 2014 to more than $71 billion in 2022.

At the same time, Widodo over the past two years has overseen Indonesia's participation in major joint military exercises with the United States, called Garuda Shield, involving other imperialist powers such as Great Britain. Brittany, France, Japan, Australia and Canada. Additionally, Widodo met with US President Joe Biden in Washington last November when the two leaders agreed to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest level of diplomatic cooperation.

During last month's presidential debate, all three candidates indicated they would move away from economic dependence on China and would instead increase military spending to assert Indonesia's claims in the China Sea southern. Although not explicit, this orientation would imply closer relations with American imperialism.

They also expressed their commitment to continuing to promote Widodos' economic relations with China while expanding Indonesia's military presence in the region amid growing geopolitical tensions across the region.

Prabowo Subianto, who served as Widodos' first defense minister and is currently leading in polls, said the South China Sea disputes underscore the need for a strong defense force, increased platforms for additional military and satellite patrols in the region.

In his opening speech, Prabowo reiterated Indonesia's policy of non-alignment, or free and active (free and active), as it is called, which is enshrined in the country's constitution. He rejected the idea that Indonesia would take sides or join a security bloc.

Nonetheless, Prabowos' remarks indicate some shift toward Washington. Despite Widodos' pledge to continue cultivating Chinese investments, Prabowo indirectly criticized Beijing, saying: We understand that our country is very large and rich; Hundreds of years ago, distant countries came to this archipelago to intervene and turn us against each other, to fight us and steal our wealth until we became independent. And now we must face the fact that our natural wealth is being cheaply plundered.

