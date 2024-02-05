Indonesian presidential candidates support increased military spending

With less than two weeks before the 2024 Indonesian presidential elections, each of the three candidates presented their foreign policy, particularly in the face of the escalating confrontation between the United States and China.

Presidential candidates, from left, Ganjar Pranowo, Prabowo Subianto and Anies Baswedan hold hands as they pose for photographers after the first presidential candidates' debate in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, December 12 2023. [AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana]

In a televised presidential debate on January 7, the candidates laid out their agendas on international relations, defense spending and tensions with China in the South China Sea.

The outgoing government of President Joko Widodo, who has served two terms since 2014, has been characterized by increased development of trade relations with China. Widodo has attracted Chinese investment for infrastructure projects, the green energy transition, the development of a new capital and the country's nickel mining industry. China is Indonesia's largest trading partner and investor, with imports increasing from less than $40 billion in 2014 to more than $71 billion in 2022.

At the same time, Widodo over the past two years has overseen Indonesia's participation in major joint military exercises with the United States, called Garuda Shield, involving other imperialist powers such as Great Britain. Brittany, France, Japan, Australia and Canada. Additionally, Widodo met with US President Joe Biden in Washington last November when the two leaders agreed to elevate their ties to a comprehensive strategic partnership, the highest level of diplomatic cooperation.

During last month's presidential debate, all three candidates indicated they would move away from economic dependence on China and would instead increase military spending to assert Indonesia's claims in the China Sea southern. Although not explicit, this orientation would imply closer relations with American imperialism.

They also expressed their commitment to continuing to promote Widodos' economic relations with China while expanding Indonesia's military presence in the region amid growing geopolitical tensions across the region.

Prabowo Subianto, who served as Widodos' first defense minister and is currently leading in polls, said the South China Sea disputes underscore the need for a strong defense force, increased platforms for additional military and satellite patrols in the region.

In his opening speech, Prabowo reiterated Indonesia's policy of non-alignment, or free and active (free and active), as it is called, which is enshrined in the country's constitution. He rejected the idea that Indonesia would take sides or join a security bloc.

Nonetheless, Prabowos' remarks indicate some shift toward Washington. Despite Widodos' pledge to continue cultivating Chinese investments, Prabowo indirectly criticized Beijing, saying: We understand that our country is very large and rich; Hundreds of years ago, distant countries came to this archipelago to intervene and turn us against each other, to fight us and steal our wealth until we became independent. And now we must face the fact that our natural wealth is being cheaply plundered.

Prabowo, a notorious general in Suharto's military dictatorship, said he was determined to have a strong defense system to meet the geopolitical challenges of the coming period. He promised to increase military spending, without providing an exact figure, and to modernize military equipment if elected on February 14.

He directly linked the strengthening of Indonesian military capabilities to territorial disputes with China over the Natuna Islands in the South China Sea. In recent years, Chinese fishing vessels have operated in waters that Indonesia considers part of its exclusive economic zone around these islands, parts of which Beijing also claims. Prabowo said China's maritime claims are inconsistent with international law.

At the same time, Prabowo said he was open to Indonesia joining the BRICS economic group consisting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. Importantly, the Widodo administration declined an invitation to join BRICS last year, fearing that Indonesia would be seen as openly aligning with Russia and China against the United States.

During the debate, the other two candidates Anies Baswedan and Ganjar Pranowoboth attacked Prabowo as defense minister for his lack of aggressiveness in strengthening Indonesia's presence in the region. They presented themselves as being better placed to strengthen the military and assert Indonesian interests in the South China Sea.

Anies, the former governor of Jakarta, criticized the Defense Ministry's decision to purchase 12 second-hand Mirage fighter jets from Qatar. He pledged to modernize military equipment and improve soldiers' official residences.

However, the most concrete proposals for increasing military spending came from the third candidate, Ganjar, the Widodos PDI-P party representative, who presented himself as a progressive committed to remedying the plight of ordinary Indonesians.

Ganjar said he would seek to more than double Indonesia's defense budget from the current 0.78 percent of the national GDP to 2 percent. This massive increase in military spending will inevitably come at the expense of social programs, affecting the poorest segments of the population that it falsely claims to want to help.

Ganjar said he would prioritize Indonesia's naval capabilities, weapons development and resupply of patrol ships. As reported Between, he spoke of the need to strengthen our patrolling capacity in the South China Sea. To this end, we must provide accessible logistics to the Indonesian Navy via tankers.

No attack will be made by land because Indonesia is an archipelago. We must therefore fortify the sea, he continues. He recalled private conversations with Navy figures in which they demanded better sensor and sonar technology to guard against maritime attacks. If elected, Ganjar would also allow defense industries to build more tanks, helicopters and submarines and improve cyber technology.

Regarding the South China Sea conflict, Ganjar proposed pushing for temporary agreements between Indonesia and China in an effort to avoid undesirable events, without specifying what this would mean or how this would be possible.

Indirectly referring to dangerous tensions across the Taiwan Strait, deliberately stoked by Washington, he warned: equipment modernization in China will be completed by 2027; by then it will be strong [about enforcing] its one-China policy. Then there will be other conflicts that could affect us.

More provocatively, Ganjar declared its intention to begin exploiting gas reserves in the North Natuna Sea, that is, in the waters that Beijing claims as its own maritime territory.

In other election forums, Ganjar confirmed that he would continue to promote economic relations with China established under Widodo, including investment cooperation and domestically processed minerals downstream policy. However, unlike Prabowo, Ganjar and Anies, he hinted at their preference for diversifying economic partnerships to reduce their dependence on China.

Political analysts have noted Anies' history of strong relations with Western countries since he was governor of Jakarta. At a forum in Jakarta last November of the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS), a major US think tank, Anies said he would be more inclined to encourage cooperation with European Union countries and East Asia than with China.

Anies has vowed to move away from Widodo's foreign policy, which he has criticized as a transactional reference to Indonesia's economic dependence on China. Experts said he would likely reassess several of Widodos' infrastructure projects, including the new capital, funded by China.

Instead, he proposed a values-based policy grounded in deep engagement with institutions such as ASEAN and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). Anies said his government would lead ASEAN to play a greater role in resolving disputes in the South China Sea.

During the campaign, Anies also argued that Indonesia should take a stronger stance in the U.S.-NATO proxy war in Ukraine against Russia. This is an indirect criticism of Widodo who did not condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

All candidates, who represent the political and economic interests of Indonesia's venal ruling class, are engaged in an increasingly precarious balancing act between Washington and Beijing, as the United States plunges the world toward all-out war. The interests of Indonesian workers and youth will not be served by any of these figures, who have no progressive response to the growing danger of nuclear war and imperialist barbarity.