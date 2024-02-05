Fox News bleeps Donald Trump's remark about Gavin Newsom





In an interview on Fox News on Sunday, Donald Trump was censored when he made a remark about possibly running for president against California Gov. Gavin Newsom, a Democrat.

Trump, the front-runner in the 2024 Republican presidential primary, has continued to gain momentum since winning the Republican caucus in Iowa last month. The former president also won the New Hampshire primary with 54.5 percent of the vote, ahead of his opponent Nikki Haley, former governor of South Carolina, with 44.7 percent.

Newsom has been seen by some as a potential Democratic challenger to President Joe Biden because of his popularity and age. However, Newsom has repeatedly denied ongoing speculation that he might run in 2024 because he supports Biden's re-election campaign.

On Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures with Maria Bartiromo, the former president was asked how he would fare against Newsom in a hypothetical matchup.

Trump responded, “He's so stupid,” as Fox News censored his remark.

He also criticized Newsom for his efforts as governor, particularly regarding the state's homeless population.

“His state is doing horribly. You look at the homeless problem. You look at people leaving. You have businesses leaving. They're all leaving to other places. I think Gavin is easy because California is a disaster,” Trump said.

Newsweek reached out to Newsom's office and the Trump campaign via email for comment.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) 2023 Annual Homelessness Assessment Report, 653,104 people experienced homelessness in the United States in 2023.

Homelessness has long been a problem across the country, in places like San Francisco, where 7,754 people experienced homelessness in 2022. The city is home to the 9th largest homeless population in the United States, according to HUD data.

The nation's largest homeless population resides in Los Angeles, followed by New York and Seattle.

“The state's homeless crisis has been decades in the making. While there is still work to be done, we are challenging the status quo with innovative new solutions to get Californians off the streets and into life. housing,” Newsom said in October while signing a bill. to combat homelessness.

The signed bill aims to combat homelessness through a multibillion-dollar approach that includes moving people in need of help off the streets and into housing.

Meanwhile, Newsom took aim at the former president last week when he called him “damaged goods” during an interview on MSNBC.

“He can't be beaten in a primary, but in a general election I think he's the most flawed candidate I've ever seen,” the governor told MSNBC's Alex Wagner. “This is damaged merchandise.”

He added: “He's not as entertaining as he used to be. He's more unhinged than he's ever been, more extreme, obviously more dangerous on all issues.”

