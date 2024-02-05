Should Donald Trump be disqualified from national ballots in the presidential election? Here's How the U.S. Supreme Court Could Rule





The U.S. Supreme Court will hear oral arguments this week in former President Donald Trump's appeal of the decision to exclude him from the ballot in Colorado's Republican primary for this year's presidential election.

The Colorado Supreme Court ruled in December that Trump was disqualified from office as president under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment of the Constitution because he engaged in insurrection on January 6, 2021.

Because the Republican primaries have already begun (Coloradans vote on March 5) and the current term of the United States Supreme Court ends on June 30, the nine justices have very little time to consider such an important dispute with so many constitutional questions to clarify.

So what will happen this week and what decision might the court make?

The Colorado Supreme Court heard arguments in Trump's disqualification case in December. David Zalubowski/AP Pool How does the Supreme Court work?

Each side typically has 30 minutes to present its case during oral arguments, but lawyers are almost always interrupted by questions from the judges. The questions can provide clues about how judges might lean.

The judges then meet privately to discuss the case and form a preliminary opinion. Chief Justice John Roberts has the power to determine which of the justices will write the written opinion, but only if he constitutes the majority. Otherwise, this power is transferred to the most senior judge in the majority.

The draft opinion will be distributed to the other judges and is subject to their suggestions and possible modifications. It's almost a political exercise, because the judge writing the opinion must convince four other judges to sign the draft or, at least, support the decision.

He would also want to minimize the number of dissenting or concurring opinions that would inevitably undermine the strength of the court's majority opinion. This is a coalition-building exercise aimed at forging that majority, which is never certain until this final stage of the process.

What are the constitutional issues?

Judges face a seemingly insoluble choice between two fundamental values: upholding the rule of law and protecting democracy.

For most of its existence, the Insurrection Clause was considered by constitutionalists to be of only historical interest and therefore ignored.

Trump's appeal raised three major constitutional questions for the Supreme Court to decide:

whether Section 3 applies to Trump as a sitting president

what it takes to determine if someone is guilty of insurrection

and whether states have the power to enforce Article 3 without prior approval from Congress.

The storming of the U.S. Capitol on January 6 following a rally by then-President Donald Trump. zz/John Nación/STAR MAX/IPx/AP

On the first point, Trump believes that Section 3 does not apply to him because it does not specifically refer to the president or the presidential oath. It also asserts that the president is not an officer of the United States, as the clause says.

In his petition, Trump offers several unconvincing reasons for this situation and it will likely be a difficult argument for his lawyers to make. As the Colorado Supreme Court clearly stated in its ruling:

The Constitution refers to the presidency 25 times.

The second question is whether the Colorado court erred in basing its judgment on whether Trump was guilty of insurrection (based on the House Select Committee report). One of the dissenting judges argued that Trump was entitled to due process of law before being disqualified from the ballot.

So far, Trump has not been convicted of insurrection and does not face any specific charges of insurrection in current trials.

Respondents seeking to exclude Trump from the ballot are relying on the Colorado trial court's findings, detailing his actions on Jan. 6, as the central issue in the case. They argue that Trump failed to demonstrate why the trial court was wrong.

So in effect, they are asking the Supreme Court to validate the charge that Trump engaged in an insurrection.

The third major question is whether Section 3 is self-executing, as the Colorado Supreme Court has ruled. This means that the Constitution does not require Congress to legislate to disqualify a candidate for office under Article 3.

The United States Supreme Court will have to decide whether Congress must legitimize any action under Article 3, or whether Congress simply has the power to invoke the prohibition on insurrection if no other agency does so.

What will the court’s reaction be?

The Supreme Court has a solid six-to-three conservative majority, with three conservative justices appointed by Trump. But there is no clear liberal or conservative position on the Colorado courts' opinion. Liberal and conservative lawyers have provided legal justifications to exclude Trump's candidacy based on the 14th Amendment.

The last time the Supreme Court got involved in a presidential election, in Bush v. Gore in 2001 was a judicial breakfast. The decision was widely seen as a political decision reflecting the partisan preferences of the five conservative justices in the majority.

In a scathing dissenting opinion, Justice John Paul Stevens wrote:

While we may never know for sure the identity of the winner of this year's presidential election, the identity of the loser is abundantly clear. It is the nation's confidence in the judge as an impartial guardian of the rule of law.

The court must be mindful of the negative public and legal reactions to this decision and the current low level of public approval. Courts that embarrass ethical issues and unpopular decisions, like the overturning of Roe v. Wade, have already tarnished his legitimacy and reputation.

Whatever its decision, the Court risks once again being perceived as politically partisan. If he overturns the Colorado decision, it will save Trump's political ambitions. If he upholds the decision and excludes Trump from the ballot, it could spark protests from Trump supporters, as Trump has already hinted.

The general view among constitutional commentators is that the Supreme Court probably would not want to give 50 different states and the District of Columbia the freedom to decide who is qualified or disqualified to be president. This could lead to Trump appearing on the ballot in some states, but not others.

If so, it would require Colorado's decision to apply to all states, or craft an opinion that overturns Colorado's decision without being seen as overtly pro-Trump. There should be a balance between respecting the rule of law (some would argue that the Colorado decision does this very effectively) and allowing citizens to vote for the candidate of their choice.

There is not much legal precedent to guide the court in resolving the appeal. And the split between liberals and conservatives on the Court is unlikely to be a reliable indicator of the outcome. How the court will resolve this dispute is anyone's guess.

Given the current fragility of American democracy, the country can ill afford a repeat of Bush v. Gore.

