How Donald Trump went from diminished former president to GOP frontrunner





NASHUA, NH When he left the White House, Donald Trump was a pariah.

After years of bending Washington to his will with a single tweet, Trump has been diminished. He was a one-term president rejected by voters, then shunned by large sections of his party after his refusal to accept defeat resulted in an insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

But three years later, Trump is on the cusp of a stunning turnaround, with the 2024 Republican nomination fast approaching. He is already the first non-incumbent Republican to win the party's elections in Iowa and New Hampshire, and his standing could improve further this week with a victory in the Nevada Republican caucuses, which his latest rival chose to jump.

And he did all this while facing 91 felonies and a civil fraud case that threatens his control over much of his business empire, among other legal problems.

The story of how Trump became his party's likely standard-bearer for a third straight presidential election is a reminder that there was an opening, however brief, when the Republican Party could have overtaken him. This shows how few lessons were learned from 2016, as its detractors failed to unite around an alternative. And it demonstrates how Trump turned his unprecedented legal problems into a winning strategy.

I think everyone went into the race thinking that Trump fever was going to wear off, said longtime Republican strategist Chip Saltsman, who chaired former Vice President Mike Pences' 2024 campaign. And it didn't break. It was warmer.

Derailment in Ohio

Trump campaign aides say their first sign of momentum was a trip to East Palestine, Ohio, in February 2023.

After a lackluster announcement and a slow start to the campaign, Trump received a rousing reception from residents demanding answers after a train carrying toxic chemicals derailed, prompting evacuations and fears of air contamination and water.

While Democratic President Joe Biden ruled against a visit, Trump was briefed by local officials, called the federal response a betrayal and was stopped by a McDonald's.

Trump once again presented himself as the outsider fighting against big capital and Washington. It kind of reminded people of what they liked about Trump to begin with, said Chris LaCivita, a senior campaign adviser.

The accusations pile up

Ralph Reed, head of the influential Faith & Freedom Coalition, was at Trump's Mar-a-Lago club in Florida last spring for a charity breakfast when news of the first indictment broke.

You could feel the ground moving immediately, Reed said.

But instead of calling on Trump to suspend his campaign, the Republican response was one of outrage. For many, the accusations confirmed that Trump had loudly voiced his grievances that the system was rigged against him, and donations began to pour in.

Other candidates have found themselves in the awkward position of having to defend their primary opponent to avoid siding with Democratic prosecutors or the Biden Justice Department.

It made him a victim, and no one is better at playing the role of victim than Donald Trump, Reed said.

DeSantis quickly shipped

For months, Trump's strongest competitor for the Republican Party nomination appeared to be the governor of Florida.

After a landslide reelection victory in November 2022, Ron DeSantis was a rising conservative star and one of his party's only bright spots in a bruising midterm election.

But DeSantis opted to wait until May 2023 to launch his campaign, giving Trump and his allies a six-month head start.

We made a big bet, said Taylor Budowich, CEO of MAGA Inc. “We decided to pursue it early and define it before it could define itself.

Trump's team invested millions in ads hitting DeSantis for previously supporting Social Security cuts, highlighted DeSantis' awkward interactions with voters, and used ridicule as a strategy, including a memorable ad for pudding fingers that highlighted unsavory reporting about DeSantis' eating habits.

McCarthys Pilgrimage to Mar-a-Lago

Rival campaign aides said Trump's path to the 2024 GOP nomination began just three weeks after the Capitol riot, when then-Republican leader Kevin McCarthy visited Mar- a-Lago and posed for a photo next to a smiling Trump at the time. its weakest.

The visit showed that the party was not ready to abandon Trump.

“I thought it was the kiss of death for McCarthy, for the party and for the country,” said Mike DuHaime, senior adviser to former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie's 2024 presidential campaign, a critic of Trump. It breathed new life into Trump.

The approval game

At the same time, Trump's team worked aggressively behind the scenes to build support that would signal his continued dominance of the party.

Trump invested hundreds and hundreds of hours developing relationships, working the phones and inviting officials aboard his private plane, said Brian Jack, a senior aide who led the effort.

Marc Short, a top adviser to Pence's campaign, noted that Trump had more than 200 supporters in the midterms. Although Trump enjoyed mixed success in November, he emerged as a powerful kingmaker in GOP races.

Everyone saw the candidates they supported in their primaries win their primaries, signaling to others that I better show my allegiance to Trump or I'm going to be in trouble,” Short said.

Beyond endorsements, Trump's team worked closely with state parties to establish rules for awarding delegates, encouraging winner-take-all contests and other changes that would benefit the front-runner. It was all part of a more disciplined operation than Trump's previous campaigns.

We were closing the doors on our opponents during the Republican nomination seven months ago before they even realized what was happening, LaCivita said.

The loyalty factor

As the early nominating contests approach, Trump's team has tapped into the dedication of a loyal fan base. The move paid off in Iowa, where historically frigid temperatures cut expected caucuses turnout in half.

In Iowa and New Hampshire, Trump's team marveled at how DeSantis and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley spent most of their time and money chasing each other. place, just as his opponents had done when he chose to skip the debates.

Ultimately, DeSantis came in far behind in Iowa and dropped out soon after. Haley, who finished third in Iowa and second in New Hampshire, has vowed to stay in the race, but her path remains tenuous.

