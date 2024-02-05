Why the US doesn't seem to care about Imran Khan or Pakistan's unfair elections





For a man facing a 10-year prison sentence, Imran Khan appeared strangely nonchalant in court last Tuesday. As his representatives argued passionately for a fair trial, the former Pakistani prime minister retrieved his glasses, unfolded a newspaper and did his best to ignore the commotion.

At one point he looks up and says, 'Oh, I don't need to listen to that, it's a fixed match, I know what the outcome will be,'” Khan's sister Aleema said. at TIME. So why are you all wasting your time?

This is not a difficult conclusion to draw. Khan's trial for allegedly leaking state secrets took place behind closed doors in a makeshift courtroom within a prison complex, with the public and media banned. Khan's own defense team was not allowed to participate, with the judge instead appointing two state-employed prosecution colleagues to represent the former national cricket captain. When they handed down the sentence, he said, “Oh, it's only 10 years?” I thought it would be 3 p.m., Aleema said. So he laughs through it all.

The case is one of more than 180 separate charges that Khan, 71, now faces and which have made a return to power almost impossible for Pakistan's most popular politician. He was back in court Thursday on separate corruption charges related to the transfer of land for a charitable university he founded. On Saturday, he was sentenced to an additional seven years in prison for un-Islamic marriage. It becomes a real joke, says Aleema.

But few people in Pakistan are laughing as the nuclear-armed country of 240 million stumbles toward a Feb. 8 general election. The legal attack on Khan fits into a broader purge of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, which has seen thousands of workers arrested, dozens of its leaders resigned under duress, his famous cricket bat logo was banned and electoral boundaries were redrawn allegedly for the benefit of its opponents. Khan's name was erased from mainstream media and his own nomination papers were rejected. Of course, the playing field is not level and in no way can this election be considered free and fair, said Patricia Gossman, associate Asia director at Human Rights Watch.

Read more: The ultimate election year: half the world's population will go to the polls in 2024

The obvious question is why the United States, whose president has called democracy promotion abroad the defining challenge of our time, has not taken a stronger stance condemning such shenanigans. Asked at a press briefing Wednesday about attempts to muzzle the PTI, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller cut the question short, saying he could not comment on the specific report because I didn't see it, before publishing the bromide that we want to see free and fair elections. will take place in Pakistan.

Pakistan is, after all, an ally of the United States (although its interests have not always aligned with security issues, to put it mildly). America remains its main export destination and a key source of aid, retaining significant influence. A power vacuum and popular unrest serve no one's interests at a time when the United States is desperately trying to prevent Israel's war against Hamas from escalating into a broader regional conflict.

In truth, American reluctance is both personality-driven and structural. Khan has maintained a strangely friendly relationship with the openly Islamophobic Donald Trump, but he has not been friendly with Joe Biden, railing against the president's failure to call him after his 2020 election victory and denouncing a conspiracy sponsored by the United States to oust him. (The case over the leak of state secrets is linked to allegations that Khan published a confidential diplomatic figure that he says provides tenuous evidence that Washington pulled the strings for his ouster in a vote of no confidence in April 2022.)

America's commitment to Pakistan boils down to wanting the South Asian nation to curb Islamic terrorism and stabilize relations with its historic enemy India, and Khan's record is poor on both counts. Under his leadership, deaths from terrorism skyrocketed while Pakistan also ranked as the fifth most dangerous country in the world for journalists. On relations with New Delhi, Khan called Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi a racist and Hindu supremacist and raised the prospect of war over disputed Kashmir. Even more serious, Khan has shamelessly moved closer to Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

But the biggest problem for the United States is structural. Ultimately, it does not matter who holds political office in Pakistan, because the real power lies in its military, which has ruled the country for more than half of its history and today serves as its kingmaker. As a former senior American diplomat in Islamabad told TIME: When we had a [crisis]we didn't call the Prime Minister, we called the Chief of Army Staff.

General Asim Munir now occupies this rarefied post, and it was he who orchestrated Khan's downfall after the two men fell out spectacularly over military appointments and other issues, including the sacking of military properties by PTI supporters on May 9. bring back three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from exile, overturn his corruption conviction, repeal his lifetime ban on politics and pave the way for a historic fourth term in power. But with no Pakistani prime minister ever serving a full term, few are betting that Shariff will stay in power for long. Relations with Pakistan's top brass take priority. Tellingly, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Munir to Washington in December.

Given that Nawaz's three terms ended in a dispute with the military, we can expect the same thing to happen this time, says Madiha Afzal, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution .

In the short term, however, from the American perspective, Sharif provides a safe and predictable pair of hands who will not rock the boat with India. The State Department seems pretty comfortable with Nawaz Sharif, says Tariq Amin-Khan, a politics professor at Toronto Metropolitan University. But Sharif's economic record is poor and his reputation for corruption is truly legendary, Amin-Khan adds. Since the turn of the millennium, GDP per capita in Pakistan has grown by an average of only 1% per year. In 2000, the average Pakistani was about 50% richer than their Indian counterpart; today, they are 25% poorer. Headline inflation reached 29.7% year-on-year in December due to tax hikes and a sharp decline in the currency.

Having been Prime Minister longer than anyone since 1990, [Sharif] must bear some responsibility for Pakistan's poor economic performance during this period, writes Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics, in a briefing note. Despite his spotty diplomatic and security record, under Khan growth averaged 6% during his final two years in office, despite headwinds such as the pandemic.

The risk is that a spiraling economy overseen by a government that lacks broad popular support could pave the way for significant social unrest that would be amplified by interference with the electoral process itself. The PTI refuses to give up and has managed to register candidates in the vast majority of constituencies. With the PTI logo banned, the party has set up an online portal to show its supporters which officially independent candidate has its support. Give me a free and fair election and I think we'll come away with three-quarters of the vote. [of seats] if not more, says Raoof Hasan, senior PTI spokesperson and former special assistant to Khan.

Read more: Pakistan can keep Imran Khan out of power, but it can't keep his popularity low

Various opinion polls put Khan's popularity at between 60 and 80 percent and the threat of high turnout from his supporters could prompt the military to take more decisive action to hinder them. The elections as they are organized are already neither free nor fair, says Afzal. The only question, in my opinion, is whether there was obvious fraud on Election Day.

Above all, the street violence and any security response would make it more difficult to obtain another IMF bailout package deemed essential to avoid a default and potential economic collapse. My biggest fear is that this election will be declared a sham, says Anita Weiss, professor of international studies at the University of Oregon. And there will be riots all over Pakistan, which the country can barely bear due to the severe economic crisis.

As such, the Biden administration may still regret not taking a stronger stance to protect the democratic values ​​it holds dear. It probably wouldn't have changed the general direction of what's happening, Afzal believes. [But] Washington's expressed concern would have given Pakistan's military establishment pause and perhaps lessened the scale of the crackdown.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://time.com/6663747/pakistan-imran-khan-election-democracy-us/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos