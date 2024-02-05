Ketum Projo Budi Arie said that Jokowi had requested the revocation of the report on the Kartaredjasa Butet.





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – General President of the Pro volunteer group Jokowi (ProJo), Budi Arie Setiadi said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) had asked his party to remove reports about cultural figures and artists. Butet Kartaredjasa to the Regional Police (DIY) of the Yogyakarta Special Region. Therefore, Budi Arie asked his team to withdraw the report. Budi Arie also revealed that President Jokowi asked the volunteers not to crowd the public. “Don’t make noise in public. I was the only target of Mr. Butet's comments, I did not file a complaint with the police. “Moreover, Mr. Butet is our friend,” said Budi Arie, imitating President Jokowi's explanation reported by ProJo's press release on Monday (05/02/2024). Also read: Butet Kartaredjasa satirizes the president and the palace: Pak Jokowi has often been sarcastic, that's normal

As previously reported, ProJo DIY volunteers reported Butet Kartaredjasa to the DIY police on suspicion of uttering insulting remarks towards President Joko Widodo during the popular celebration for Ganjar Pranowo-Mahfud MD in Wates Square, Kulon Progo. The report is contained in the report receipt letter number: STTLP/114/I/2024/SPKT/Polda DIY dated January 30, 2024. Written as the journalist is Aris Widihartanto. In the letter receiving the report, it was written that the journalist had seen a video in which Butet Kartaredjasa gave a speech insulting President Jokowi by saying the words (knew And sheep). Projo DIY notation words Butet Kertaredjasa During the popular Ganjar Pranowo – Mahfud MD celebration at Wates Square, Kulon Progo was a form of insult to President Jokowi. “Today we reported Mas Butet Kartaredjasa during the January 28 event at Wates Square, Kulon Progo,” said DIY Projo President Aris Widihartanto during his meeting at the Police Headquarters in DIY on Tuesday January 30, 2024. Also read: Send a letter to Jokowi, Butet Kartaredjasa: call him back while the opportunity is still there

