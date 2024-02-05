China: activist Li Qiaochu unjustly sentenced for denouncing torture





Responding to the sentencing of Chinese labor and women's rights activist Li Qiaochu to three years and eight months in prison for inciting subversion of state power, Sarah Brooks, Amnesty International's China Director , said : Li Qiaochu's unjust conviction is the culmination of the Chinese government's cruel campaign to silence her. She was harassed and detained by police for four years for running a blog sharing articles written by her imprisoned partner, prominent jurist Xu Zhiyong. But it also appears that authorities punished Li because she dared to publicly share details of Xu's torture and the mistreatment she herself was subjected to in detention. Li has been mercilessly targeted for expressing views that Chinese authorities would prefer to suppress, on the grounds that her speech could somehow topple the government. His conviction highlights the grave dangers of peacefully defending human rights in Xi Jinping's China. It is shameful that Chinese authorities imprisoned Li for speaking out about torture and mistreatment, instead of properly investigating his allegations. It is now imperative that they ensure that Li is not subjected to further mistreatment in prison. Li Qiaochu was imprisoned solely for exercising her right to freedom of expression. She must be released immediately and unconditionally. Background The Linyi Intermediate People's Court today found Li Qiaochu guilty of subverting state power and sentenced her to three years and eight months in prison, including time served, and two years of deprivation political rights. Li, who is scheduled to be released on August 3, 2024, said she plans to appeal the conviction. Li Qiaochu is an activist and researcher whose work focuses on women's rights and workers' rights. She was first summoned by the police on December 31, 2019 and detained for 24 hours at the Beijing Public Security Bureau, where she was questioned about the whereabouts of her partner Xu Zhiyong, who had attended the an informal gathering of activists in Xiamen, in the southeast of the country. earlier that month. After criticizing police treatment online on January 9, 2020, Li was taken into police custody on February 16, 2020 and held incommunicado under residential surveillance at a designated location, a measure that allows criminal investigators to hold individuals up to six months outside the territory. formal detention system in what may amount to a form of secret incommunicado detention. Five states called on China to repeal the measure during China's Universal Periodic Review last month. After being released on bail on June 19, 2020, she was arrested again on March 14, 2021 on charges of inciting subversion of state power after tweeting about harsh conditions at the township detention center from Linshu, where Xu Zhiyong was detained. According to the indictment, Li was charged with inciting subversion because she is Xu Zhiyong's partner and is deeply influenced by his subversive thoughts and deemed to have spread subversive thoughts by helping Xu to publishing her subversive articles online, a reference to a blog she ran while Xu was in office. detention. Before her sentencing, Li Qiaochu was held in a detention center in Linyi, Shandong province, and her family had expressed concerns about her deteriorating mental health. On April 10, 2023, Xu Zhiyong was sentenced to 14 years in prison for subversion of state power. Human rights defenders in China continue to face intimidation, harassment, arbitrary detention, as well as torture and other ill-treatment for defending their human rights and exercising their freedom of expression and association. . This type of harassment and intimidation often extends to their family members and co-workers as well.

