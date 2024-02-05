



Wade Vandervort

President Joe Biden sharply criticized his likely general election opponent during a rally Sunday in Las Vegas' historic Westside, telling supporters they would make Donald Trump a loser again.

His remarks to about 400 people lasted about 30 minutes, with the president touting his policy accomplishments during his first term, a growing economy and the dangers of a possible second Trump presidency.

He was in town ahead of Tuesday's presidential primary, where he is expected to win a convincing victory.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you, Biden said at the Pearson Community Center. You are the reason I am President of the United States. You are the reason Kamala Harris is a historic vice president, and you are the reason Donald Trump is a former president. And it's you who makes Donald Trump another loser.

Biden called his predecessor Donald Hoover Trump in light of an interview last month in which Trump predicted an economic crash and said he hoped it would happen before he took office in 2025. Trump said in that same interview that he did not want to be known as another Hoover, who was president at the start of the Great Depression.

Biden was animated in his attacks on Trump, particularly over Trump's reported comments about fallen soldiers. Trump has repeatedly called fallen soldiers losers and losers during his presidency, the Atlantic newspaper reported.

I'm glad I'm not there, Biden said. To call my son, and your sons and daughters who gave their lives for this country, idiots and losers? That's how this guy thinks. Who the hell does he think he is?

Biden cited the most recent jobs report (in which the United States added more than 350,000 jobs) to illustrate the health of the economy and the roughly 40,000 infrastructure projects that he said are underway following the bipartisan infrastructure bill he signed into law.

Biden said 15 million jobs have been created since he took office in January 2021, including more than 285,000 in Nevada.

We still have much to do, Biden said. Not everyone is feeling the benefits of our investments and progress yet, but inflation is now lower in America than in any other major economy in the world.

If re-elected and Democrats gain a majority in Congress, Biden has promised to sign a federal ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, the type of weapons used in the October 1 mass shooting 2017 in the Gaza Strip. 58 people were immediately killed and hundreds more injured.

Biden said Republicans would work to pass a national abortion ban and continue the 2017 tax cuts Trump signed into law Biden called handing out giveaways to the rich at the expense of Americans ordinary.

Trump attacked our access to health care (and) he gave tax cuts to the wealthy instead of hurting families in our community, said Carolyn Salvador Avila, a UNLV student and national president of the College Democrats of America. We're proud to be a pro-choice state, but Trump has targeted our freedoms: he helped overturn Roe v. Wade and endangered the lives of all women.

Biden also highlighted, to loud applause, the diversity of his cabinet, which has more women than men, as well as the composition of the federal judiciary, which he said has more black judges today than at any other time in history.

U.S. Rep. Steven Horsford, Democrat of Nevada, who chairs the powerful Congressional Black Caucus, warmed up the crowd by telling them that a second Trump term would erase the social gains made over the past three years under Biden.

“We know that a second Trump presidency would chart a course for us that would set back decades of progress in voting rights, civil rights, equality, women's rights, education, economic justice and opportunity,” Horsford said.

Biden spoke earlier Sunday at a fundraiser featuring U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen, Democrat of Nevada, and former Gov. Steve Sisolak. This event was hosted by former Nevada Congressman Richard Perkins and Myra Greenspun of the Las Vegas Sun.

Winning Clark County, home to about 70% of the state's population, in 2024 will be vital to Biden's hopes of winning Nevada again. In 2020, he beat Trump by 9.4 percentage points, or 90,922 votes, and won the state by about 34,000 votes.

Our vote is our voice, Horsford said. And we must use our voice through the ballot box to protect our democracy.

