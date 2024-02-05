Former Paralympian Deepa Malik urges PM Narendra Modi, Anurag Thakur to reconsider PCI suspension







Suspended Indian Paralympic Committee (PCI) President Deepa Malik has made a 'sincere appeal' to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and the Indian Sports Ministry to reconsider the suspension of authority, as the World Para Shooting World Cup is scheduled to take place in the national capital from March 7 to 15. On Saturday, India's sports ministry suspended the PCI for failing to hold elections on time and for non-compliance with guidelines. Deepa appealed to Prime Minister Modi and the Sports Ministry to reconsider their decision as the election process has already started and the date has been announced as March 28, 2024. “The recent suspension of the Indian Paralympic Committee is very heartbreaking news, for me as the President of the PCI and also for me, an athlete who was a former Para-Olympian, as this is the year of the Paralympics. We let's all prepare for “The 2024 Paralympics are really going to create a setback and that is really going to demotivate the para-athletes, especially the para-shooters, because we are really looking at hosting the Para-shooting World Cup at which more than 50 countries are coming and participating,” Deepa said in a video shared by PCI. “The registration process has started, we have confirmed that we are the host country. The idea and effort to organize an international event in the country is because India is a growing sporting nation and that it now has one of the best countries in terms of inclusive policies and declaring para sports as mainstream. I make a heartfelt appeal to the honorable Prime Minister, the honorable Minister of Sports and the Ministry of Sports to reconsider and revisit their suspension decision if it is based on a delay in elections, then we have already started our election process,” she added. The sports ministry said the PCI's decision to hold the elections on March 28 “is deliberate, intentional and without any valid reason.” Deepa revealed the reason for postponing the elections, saying that with the Para Shooting World Cup almost a month away, the change in committee could harm the organization of the event. The elections were therefore postponed in the “national interest”. “The election date has been announced, the returning officer has been appointed and the entire communication has been distributed to the ministry as well as the International Paralympic Committee of India. The only extraordinary circumstance is that we are the host country of the Para-Athletics Shooting World Cup which will take place in March, within a month. So we just postponed it so that in the national interest we don't make any changes in the committee that could harm the organization of the World Para Shooting Championship because all the planning is underway, all registrations have been made. So I think our prestige is at stake and this is not the right time to suspend when we are the host country of a World Cup, a world-class event which is going to take place in India,” added Deepa . (This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) Topics mentioned in this article

