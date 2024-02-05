Main players in Pakistan's high-stakes elections





Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif are expected to play key roles in the polls.

Islamabad:

Pakistan goes to the polls on Thursday after a lackluster election campaign overshadowed by court battles and accusations from rights groups that voting was not held on a level playing field.

Here is an overview of the main players:

Nawaz Sharif

Dubbed the “Lion of Punjab”, Sharif's Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is expected to win enough seats to rule alone or form a ruling coalition, allowing him to become prime minister for the fourth time.

However, he never served a full term in office and, between his terms in power or in opposition, he spent years in prison or in exile abroad after being convicted in multiple corruption cases.

The 74-year-old is one of the country's richest men, from a family that built its fortune in the steel sector and shared power for several decades.

Often draped in a Gucci scarf, he is admired by his supporters for his approachable “man of the land” attitude.

He is seen as a fiscal conservative, a champion of economic liberalization and free markets, and also eager to improve ties with India, his archenemy.

The military

The military, considered the country's most powerful institution, has ruled Pakistan for about half of its nearly 76-year history and is widely seen as controlling foreign and defense policy, even during periods of civil regime.

They have also been the custodians of the country's nuclear weapons stockpile since Pakistan became an atomic power in 1998, weeks after India announced the same.

With nearly 1.5 million active and reserve military personnel, the military is the 10th largest in the world, according to the Institute for Strategic Studies.

Political parties and their leaders rise and fall with the support of generals, even as the military consistently denies interference in elections.

The army is the country's largest landowner, its chief of staff sits on the Special Investment Facilitation Council — the country's highest economic decision-making body — and the boards of charities, sports associations, state enterprises and parapublic organizations are dominated by retired officers.

Imran Khan

A former prime minister removed by a vote of no confidence in April 2022, Khan will not contest these elections due to a series of prison sentences, including 14 years for corruption, 10 for treason and seven for what the court described as an illegal marriage. according to Islamic law. He has also been out of politics for a decade.

His influence, however, will remain significant and, although he is seriously hamstrung by the military establishment, his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party could still perform well this week.

It would be easy to ignore the political career of the charismatic former international cricketer, but Khan won matches while in seemingly impossible positions as national captain, and Pakistan saw scores of men politicians sentenced to long prison terms – only to have them overturned upon their return. in favour.

Khan enjoyed genuine popular support when he became prime minister in 2018, but he fell out spectacularly with the military establishment that favored his rise.

He then led a risky and unprecedented campaign of defiance against the army, but when his supporters ransacked the headquarters of an army commander last May after his first arrest, it was the last straw. broke the camel's back.

Shehbaz Sharif

Nawaz's younger and less charismatic brother, Shehbaz, became prime minister in 2022 after Khan was expelled in a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly.

Analysts say he would not make any major decisions without first consulting his brother – exiled to London to avoid a prison sentence – but they are known to disagree on some issues, notably the military.

A workaholic who usually dresses in safari suits, Shehbaz has been at the forefront of a lackluster PML-N election campaign, often leading rallies in his brother's absence.

Observers suggest he will be given a significant role in any government his brother might form – likely in charge of a key planning ministry.

Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

Bhutto-Zardari's family was once at the center of Pakistani politics, its fortunes rising and falling in a Shakespearean saga of tragedy and power.

He is the son of Benazir Bhutto, the world's first female Muslim leader, who was twice elected prime minister and assassinated in 2007. His grandfather Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, also prime minister, was ousted in a coup and executed in 1979.

His father, Asif Ali Zardari, served as President of Pakistan, nicknamed by many in Pakistan “Mr. 10 Percent” due to numerous accusations of corruption.

The floppy-haired 35-year-old goes into Thursday's election with his first taste of statesmanship, having served as foreign minister in the coalition that ousted Khan in 2022.

Although his Pakistan People's Party (PPP) is unlikely to gain enough support to govern alone, its dominance in the southern province of Sindh gives it some influence with anyone seeking to form a coalition.

