Who will be Donald Trump's vice presidential nominee? Ex-prez hints at two names





Donald Trump revealed what he wants as his vice-presidential candidate during an interview with US channel Fox News, fueling speculation about who would be the vice-president if he wins the 2024 presidential election. Trump said the most important factor was ensuring his running mate would be able to step up and assume the presidency in an emergency.

Speaking during the interview that aired on Sunday (Feb. 4), the former president said he wouldn't announce his vice presidential pick “for a little while.”

When asked what criteria he uses to identify his running mate, Trump responded: “What criteria do you use to identify who your running mate is?”

“You always have to consider who will be a good president. Obviously, you always have to think that, because in an emergency. Things happen, right? No matter who you are, things happen. It has to be priority.” Trump added.

When asked again to reveal a particular name, Trump responded: “Well, I have a lot of good people. I have a lot of good ideas.” He added that he “talks to everyone.”

Trump also praised two people, saying Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) are the ones he favors. He said, “You know, I called [South Carolina Sen.] Tim Scott and people like Tim Scott, and I said you were a much better fit for me than for yourself. When I looked at him, he was fine. He was good, but he was very discreet. »

“I watched him last week, standing up for me and standing up for me and fighting for me. I said, man, you're a much better person to me than you are to yourself,” a- he added.

Trump said Noem publicly said she would never run against him, “because I could never beat him.”

Is Ramaswamy trying to be Trump's deputy?

Vivek Ramaswamy, an Indian-origin entrepreneur and political newcomer, had opted out and supported Trump for a second term. After he was projected to finish a distant fourth in the Iowa caucuses, Ramaswamy told his supporters: “We are going to suspend this presidential campaign.”

He added: “I called Donald Trump to tell him I congratulate him on his victory, and from now on he will have my full support for the president.”

After that, speculation was rife in Republican political circles that Ramaswamy could become Trump's number two, as he was greeted by the crowd with chants of “VP, VP (Vice President)” as he shared the stage with Republican frontrunner Trump in New Hampshire.

In his fiery speech, Ramaswamy endorsed Trump, saying Trump praised him by saying, “He's going to work with us for a long time.”

“This man will be the next president to resurrect them. E pluribus unum, of many, one [Motto of US]” Ramaswamy said at the campaign event in Atkinson, New Hampshire.

(With contribution from agencies)

