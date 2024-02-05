Chinese ship's stopover in Maldives fuels tensions in India

By Anbarasan EthirajanBBC News

BBC

The Chinese ship Xiang Yang Hong 3 in Honolulu, Hawaii

The expected arrival this week of a Chinese research vessel in the Maldives has exacerbated tensions between Beijing, Delhi and Male.

Officially, the ship Xiang Yang Hong 3 is there for “stopover, personnel rotation and resupply”. In short, a completely innocuous stop.

But that’s not how we see things in Delhi. Instead, the ship's presence is, to say the least, a diplomatic snub. At worst, some fear, it could be a data-gathering mission that could – at a later date – be used by the Chinese military in underwater operations.

Chinese experts, however, ignored their concerns.

“Chinese ships are carrying out scientific research in the Indian Ocean. Its activities on the high seas are completely legitimate,” Zhou Bo, a former senior colonel in the People's Liberation Army, told the BBC.

“Sometimes ships need supplies, like fuel, food and water. So they dock at a third country port, which is normal. So the Indian government should not make all the fuss about it. a story. The Indian Ocean is not the Indian Ocean,” said Mr. Zhou, who now works at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

But this is not the first time that China – which vies for influence with Delhi in the Indian Ocean amid a long-running conflict over their Himalayan border – has sent one of its ships to sail close to Indian waters .

Getty Images

China and India are vying for influence in the Indian Ocean amid a long-running dispute over their Himalayan border.

Two Chinese submarines visited Colombo in 2014 and two Chinese research vessels visited Sri Lanka, near India's southern tip, in the past two years, much to India's dismay.

The arrivals come as China, which has lent billions of dollars to Colombo, is making significant inroads into Sri Lanka.

The research vessel, Xiang Yang Hong 3, had initially planned to go to Colombo to refuel before heading to the Maldives. But that has been shelved for now, according to Tharaka Balasuriya, Sri Lanka's junior foreign minister.

“Over the course of this year, we want to develop our technology and expertise so that we can participate in these research activities on an equal footing,” he told the BBC.

However, Colombo's decision to stop the research vessels is seen as a response to India's strong objections to such visits by Chinese vessels.

India's objections, however, had little effect in the Maldives.

The Maldives, which comprises around 1,200 coral islands and atolls in the middle of the Indian Ocean, has long been under India's sphere of influence. But Mohamed Muizzu, who became president in November and considered pro-China, wants to change that.

He campaigned on the “India Out” platform, asking Delhi to withdraw around 80 Indian troops based on the island. India says troops are present in the island nation to maintain and operate three reconnaissance and rescue aircraft, donated by Delhi years ago.

The Maldivian government has set a ultimatum in Delhi to withdraw its troops by March 15, two days before the country's parliamentary elections.

After discussions in Delhi last week, the Maldives Foreign Ministry said India had agreed to “replace military personnel” and that the first group would leave by March 10 and the rest by March 10. second week of May.

Shadab Nazmi/BBC

In December, Mr. Muizzu's administration also announced that it would would not renew a hydrographic survey agreement with India that was signed by the previous government to map the seabed in the territorial waters of the Maldives.

Relations have in fact deteriorated so much that none of the Maldivian government's top leaders assisted an event recently organized by the Indian High Commission in Male to mark the 75th Indian Republic Day.

China, meanwhile, rolled out the red carpet for Mr Muizzu during his five-day state visit to Beijing last month. Since this trip, senior Chinese officials have visited the Maldives. Mr. Muizzu also announced several infrastructure projects financed by China.

Male's sudden change in stance towards China has raised concerns in Delhi, which attaches strategic importance to the island nation.

China, with its rapidly expanding naval forces, would likely also want access to such a strategically important location – something India wants to prevent.

“Of course, the Maldives are very important; they are the southern oceanic flank of India,” Shyam Saran, former Indian foreign minister, told the BBC.

“Just as we had serious reservations about what was happening in Sri Lanka, we will have serious reservations about what might happen in the Maldives,” Mr Saran said.

Getty Images

India had earlier raised strong objections to visits by Chinese research vessels to Sri Lanka.

But Delhi is not alone in its concerns about its relationship with Male.

The opposition Maldivian Democratic Party (MDP) and others have urged Mr. Muizzu's government to change course, saying it is not in the country's interest to antagonize a giant neighbor like India. Last week, the MDP said he even considered launching impeachment proceedings against Mr. Muizzu.

As a small island nation, the Maldives depends on India for most of its food, infrastructure construction and technological advancement. Many Maldivians travel to India for treatment.

“Most people here think that the government has taken the hostility against India a little too far and that it is completely unnecessary,” Aik Ahmed Easa, a lawyer in Male affiliated with the MDP, told the BBC.

“The Maldives is a small country. But it is entering a dangerous phase where we find ourselves in the middle of Asian superpower rivalry,” he said.

The Maldivian president's office and foreign minister did not respond to requests for comment.

China has greater strategic ambitions and is likely to send more ships to the Indian Ocean region for oceanographic research or to protect its commercial interests, experts say. For India, the challenge will be how to counter Beijing's growing influence in a region that Delhi considers its backyard.

Mr. Zhou says Chinese aircraft carriers and their support ships will eventually reach the Indian Ocean. If India disrupts the resupply of these ships in a third country – like Sri Lanka – then Beijing will be “furious”, he says.