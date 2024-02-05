



While not a direct disavowal of McDaniel, the interview made waves in Trumpworld, where the former president's allies are waging an increasingly intense campaign to convince Trump to help him to oust him from his post. His more skeptical attitude Sunday surprised some people close to his political workings, who had seen the calls for Trump but thought he would stay above the fray as the general election approached.

Trump allies have become increasingly bitter toward McDaniel in recent months, and criticism came to a head last week when FEC filings revealed the RNC had about $8 million in cash, marking its worst fundraising year in nearly a decade. In recent weeks and days, people close to Trump have escalated their long-standing complaints against McDaniel, both publicly and privately to the former president himself.

Her internal team knows where we stand, Ronna MUST GO, sent Steve Bannon to Semafor. Have you seen the budget they approved? The projections are masturbatory fantasy.

Bannon described the RNC under his leadership as a complete failure of the system, citing the party's efforts to gain voting rights, election integrity, stopping the stealing, and fundraising efforts as prime examples .

Last year, the conservative group Turning Point USA ran a campaign against McDaniel, which it lost; she won a fourth term with two-thirds of the vote. But McDaniels' criticism continued to rally conservatives against her, and TPUSA hosted a conference last week for RNC members and county GOP chairs, right next to where the RNC was meeting.

You can take the average person walking down the sidewalk on any given day, no matter who it is, and propel them to lead the RNC, Vivek Ramaswamy told the audience in a recorded message.

Ramaswamy, who withdrew from the presidential race on January 15 and quickly endorsed Trump, told Semafor that McDaniel had a history of repeated failures and argued that the party needed stronger leadership to secure decisive victories in 2024.

The RNC's own meeting spent a lot of time on fundraising issues, according to an RNC proxy member who posted his notes for the week on Substack. McDaniel looked beyond the weak 2023 numbers and highlighted the party's strong numbers for January. But the party's spending decisions last year were criticized at the time.

After Virginia Republicans narrowly lost the state legislature, McDaniel confounded local party strategists when she suggested that the candidates had failed to send an effective message on abortion, an issue that the The state's governor had clearly sought to deescalate with a proposed 15-week ban. They could have done better, one strategist said, if we had gotten help from the RNC.

Trump's latest comments represent a stark shift in rhetoric when it comes to McDaniel's position at the RNC: Last year, he said he had done a fantastic job leading the organization and chose to not supporting Harmeet Dhillon, one of her allies who ran against her for the position. . After his victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, McDaniel urged Republicans to unite around our eventual nominee, who will be Donald Trump, an unusual direct endorsement from a sitting party president despite the fact that Trump avoided debates hosted by the RNC.

Still, it's unclear how strong Trump will be in his efforts to expel McDaniel: She has high-ranking supporters in Trumpworld who will likely warn Trump against getting too involved in the drama.

A Trump spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment. An RNC spokesperson declined to comment.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.semafor.com/article/02/04/2024/donald-trump-fans-maga-flames-against-ronna-mcdaniel

