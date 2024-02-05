Indonesia sees 5% growth as outlook hinges on vote outcome

(Bloomberg) — Indonesia's economic growth returned to 5% in the fourth quarter, boosted by exports and government spending, while limited increases in election spending kept consumption and investment tepid.

Gross domestic product increased by 5.04% in the October-December period compared to last year, according to the statistics agency on Monday. That compares with the median estimate of 5% in a Bloomberg survey and the 4.94% pace recorded in the third quarter. On a quarterly basis, production increased by 0.45%.

Full-year GDP growth came in at 5.05%, in line with the median estimate of 5.03%, but well below the government's 5.3% target for 2023. The growth figure is still expected to reach 5.2% this year once the political uncertainty linked to the elections dissipates. and new leaders are declared, according to a senior minister.

The rupee weakened 0.3% against the dollar on Monday, in line with most Asian currencies. The benchmark stock index was down 0.6%.

The latest GDP figure underscores the resilience of Southeast Asia's largest economy, which heads toward a presidential election on Feb. 14. While President Joko Widodos' efforts to boost growth beyond 5 percent failed due to a sharp drop in commodity prices and borrowing costs to a level of four. the highest of the year, it seeks to increase public spending to support domestic demand.

The election season so far appears to have provided minimal boost to the economy as candidates have campaigned heavily on social media, diverting funds away from companies that traditionally benefit from the production of materials like shirts and hats.

Household consumption, which represents more than half of national production, increased by only 4.47% in the fourth quarter, the slowest pace in almost two years. The statistics agency noted that upper-middle-class Indonesians have shifted their spending toward investment and away from luxury goods, flights and passenger vehicles. The key interest rate was raised to 6% in October and is expected to remain at this level until the first half of 2024.

Investment, which is the second largest contributor to growth, increased by 5.02% in the latest quarter, compared to 5.77% in the previous three months.

The upper middle class tends not to consume when the economy is uncertain and therefore prefers to save. What we will do is ensure certainty in our economy, including in our political process to encourage people to spend more, Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said in a press briefing on Monday.

Meanwhile, Indonesia's exports managed to post an expansion of 1.64% in the three months ending December, following two consecutive quarters in the red. The rebound was driven by increased oil and gas shipments and a boom in service exports thanks to an influx of foreign tourists.

Government spending increased 2.81%, reversing the contraction in the third quarter of 2023. Nonprofit consumption jumped 18.1% before the election, but represented less than 2% of output last quarter. Campaign spending will likely be higher this quarter, Hartarto said.

PT Bank Danamon Indonesia was not convinced, forecasting GDP growth at 4.9% in 2024. Looking ahead, we expect household consumption to continue to slow, as well as a decline in export earnings This year. Additionally, post-election public investments may not be as robust as last year, he said in a note.

Jokowi, who will end his decade-long term in October, has accelerated the disbursement of cash aid and increased civil servants' salaries to help boost consumption and achieve GDP growth of 5.2% in 2024. These The measures were criticized as they were widely seen as the president's attempt to ensure the victory of his chosen successor in the elections.

Risks remain as food inflation accelerated in January while rupiah volatility will prevent Bank Indonesia from moving towards monetary easing in the near future. The weak global economy also appears to be keeping the country's overseas shipments slow.

Current GDP data is unlikely to affect the policy rate outlook. In our view, this strengthens the case for BI's patience, said Krystal Tan, economist at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group, adding that the first rate cut would likely come in the third quarter of 2024.

Other highlights

Manufacturing, trade, agriculture and mining were the main drivers of GDP growth in 2023

The boom in downstream minerals lifted GDP growth in 2023 in the resource-rich North Moluccas and Central Sulawesi to 20.49% and 11.9%, respectively.

–With help from Tomoko Sato and Norman Harsono.

(Adds comments from Coordinating Minister, ANZ Economist)

