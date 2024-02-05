Politics
Turkey's surprise central bank change makes investors optimistic
(Bloomberg) — Investors who have recently been bullish on Turkey are unfazed by the shock departure of its central bank governor, demonstrating confidence in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's personal guarantee that the transition to pro-market policies will continue.
Most read on Bloomberg
In the past, unexpected late-night changes at Turkey's central bank have fueled periods of financial stress. This time around, it looks different, investors said, thanks in large part to the credentials of new Governor Fatih Karahan. Market reaction was muted on Monday as the pound fell 0.2% against the dollar while stocks rose.
Karahan, who succeeded Hafize Gaye Erkan, was an economist at the New York Federal Reserve and joined the revamped monetary policy committee last year, serving as deputy governor. His advance has the blessing of Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.
Replacing Erkan, whose credibility has been damaged by personal problems, with a former Fed economist will have a positive impact on the lira in the medium term, said Evren Kirikoglu, founder of Orca Macro. I think more rate hikes are now possible to maintain the credibility of the central bank, which is also positive for the lira.
Erkan, Turkey's first female governor, cited personal reasons and a smear campaign against her in local media to explain her decision late Friday to step down after just eight months in office. A few hours later, Erdogan appointed Karahan as the new governor.
Five-year credit default swaps rose 7 basis points to 333 basis points on Monday. Short-term local bonds rose, widening the yield gap between 2-year and 10-year bonds to a record high of more than 15 percentage points.
In his first public statement on Sunday, Karahan, who holds a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania and who also worked as an economist for Amazon.com, sought to reassure investors, saying that controlling inflation was the top priority and that the central bank remained firm. ready to act in the event of deterioration.
The combination of persistent inflation and the arrival of a new governor sets the stage for further interest rate hikes in 2024, a departure from recent signs from Erkan, who indicated last month the end of the tightening, according to Deutsche Bank AG.
Given our view of stronger inflationary pressure in the short term, combined with the appointment of the new governor, we believe it is possible to tighten by an additional 250 basis points, or even 500 basis points, at the start of the period. The latter is not yet taken into account, strategists including Christian Wietoska said in a note.
In 2021, the dismissal of then-governor Naci Agbal, also late Friday night, triggered a 13% decline in the lira over the next two weeks, as well as a roughly 60% rise. of the cost of insuring the Turkish government's debt against potential default.
The market is unlikely to view this as a repeat of Agbal's ouster, said Batuhan Ozsahin, investment director at Ata Portfoy in Istanbul. Market participants will focus on messages regarding the continuation of a restrictive monetary policy.
Since Erkan and Simsek, both former Wall Street bankers, took their jobs last year, the lira has lost nearly 30% of its value against the dollar. The depreciation came after their decision to abandon a costly intervention policy that had turned Turkey's foreign exchange reserves deeply negative, deterred foreign investors and, ultimately, did little to support the currency.
Yet the cost of insuring Turkish sovereign debt against default through five-year credit default swaps fell below 300 basis points late last year, from more than 700 basis points in May. The extra yield investors demand for holding the country's bonds relative to U.S. Treasuries also fell by about the same amount, according to JPMorgan indexes.
At the same time, foreign investors increased their holdings in the local stock market by about $10 billion, to more than $32 billion. Foreign holdings of local currency bonds also increased, to a modest $2.8 billion, from near zero before Erkan and Simsek became policymakers. This is still a far cry from ten years ago, when non-residents held more than $70 billion.
Trade 2024
The reluctance of foreign investors to enter the local debt market is due to a series of one-off restrictions on swaps, currency hedges and other derivatives imposed by Erkan's predecessors and which Turkish authorities have struggled with to lift. In October, officials told Bloomberg they would consider easing those limits only once Turkey has a large interest rate buffer relative to the inflation rate.
That hasn't deterred Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co. from betting on a big turnaround for Turkish lira bonds this year, with Deutsche Bank saying they could be the emerging markets trade of 2024.
In a broader context, neither Erkan's resignation nor Karahan's appointment should be considered a major surprise, given recent events and frequent central bank changes in Turkey, said Emre Akcakmak, senior consultant at East Capital in Dubai. Simsek is responsible for Turkey's economic management, and policies are expected to remain consistent regardless of personnel changes, even when it comes to the central bank governor.
From there, the focus will be on what Karahan does and says, as well as whether the political shift initiated last year retains Erdogan's support.
Erdogan remains the ultimate decision-maker, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-director of Teneo Intelligence. As long as the president remains supportive of the gradual shift toward orthodoxy that he endorsed after the 2023 elections, the identity of the governor is virtually irrelevant.
(Updated with market movements Monday.)
Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek
2024 Bloomberg LP
|
Sources
2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/turkey-surprise-central-banker-switch-210100609.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkey's surprise central bank change makes investors optimistic
- Indonesia sees 5% growth as outlook hinges on vote outcome
- Parineeti reacts as Raghav shares his 'practical' tips for resolving fights | Bollywood
- Google changes Bard brand name to Gemini and releases app
- No. 18: What to do when a major earthquake occurs? | NHK WORLD-JAPAN Customized
- Flash floods expected in Hollywood: NWS
- Flames from Liberty University
- The 15 Best Dressed Stars at the 2024 Grammy Awards
- Suburban mother talks about symptoms she almost missed – NBC Chicago
- Donald Trump supports MAGA flames against Ronna McDaniel
- Actor Vijay's political entry could help BJP in Tamil Nadu and reduce DMK votes
- Blackshear, Morgan Lift Jacket Past Wake Forest, 58-55 Women's Basketball Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets