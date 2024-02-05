Turkey's surprise central bank change makes investors optimistic

(Bloomberg) — Investors who have recently been bullish on Turkey are unfazed by the shock departure of its central bank governor, demonstrating confidence in President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's personal guarantee that the transition to pro-market policies will continue.

Most read on Bloomberg

In the past, unexpected late-night changes at Turkey's central bank have fueled periods of financial stress. This time around, it looks different, investors said, thanks in large part to the credentials of new Governor Fatih Karahan. Market reaction was muted on Monday as the pound fell 0.2% against the dollar while stocks rose.

Karahan, who succeeded Hafize Gaye Erkan, was an economist at the New York Federal Reserve and joined the revamped monetary policy committee last year, serving as deputy governor. His advance has the blessing of Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek.

Replacing Erkan, whose credibility has been damaged by personal problems, with a former Fed economist will have a positive impact on the lira in the medium term, said Evren Kirikoglu, founder of Orca Macro. I think more rate hikes are now possible to maintain the credibility of the central bank, which is also positive for the lira.

Erkan, Turkey's first female governor, cited personal reasons and a smear campaign against her in local media to explain her decision late Friday to step down after just eight months in office. A few hours later, Erdogan appointed Karahan as the new governor.

Five-year credit default swaps rose 7 basis points to 333 basis points on Monday. Short-term local bonds rose, widening the yield gap between 2-year and 10-year bonds to a record high of more than 15 percentage points.

In his first public statement on Sunday, Karahan, who holds a doctorate from the University of Pennsylvania and who also worked as an economist for Amazon.com, sought to reassure investors, saying that controlling inflation was the top priority and that the central bank remained firm. ready to act in the event of deterioration.

The story continues

The combination of persistent inflation and the arrival of a new governor sets the stage for further interest rate hikes in 2024, a departure from recent signs from Erkan, who indicated last month the end of the tightening, according to Deutsche Bank AG.

Given our view of stronger inflationary pressure in the short term, combined with the appointment of the new governor, we believe it is possible to tighten by an additional 250 basis points, or even 500 basis points, at the start of the period. The latter is not yet taken into account, strategists including Christian Wietoska said in a note.

In 2021, the dismissal of then-governor Naci Agbal, also late Friday night, triggered a 13% decline in the lira over the next two weeks, as well as a roughly 60% rise. of the cost of insuring the Turkish government's debt against potential default.

The market is unlikely to view this as a repeat of Agbal's ouster, said Batuhan Ozsahin, investment director at Ata Portfoy in Istanbul. Market participants will focus on messages regarding the continuation of a restrictive monetary policy.

Since Erkan and Simsek, both former Wall Street bankers, took their jobs last year, the lira has lost nearly 30% of its value against the dollar. The depreciation came after their decision to abandon a costly intervention policy that had turned Turkey's foreign exchange reserves deeply negative, deterred foreign investors and, ultimately, did little to support the currency.

Yet the cost of insuring Turkish sovereign debt against default through five-year credit default swaps fell below 300 basis points late last year, from more than 700 basis points in May. The extra yield investors demand for holding the country's bonds relative to U.S. Treasuries also fell by about the same amount, according to JPMorgan indexes.

At the same time, foreign investors increased their holdings in the local stock market by about $10 billion, to more than $32 billion. Foreign holdings of local currency bonds also increased, to a modest $2.8 billion, from near zero before Erkan and Simsek became policymakers. This is still a far cry from ten years ago, when non-residents held more than $70 billion.

Trade 2024

The reluctance of foreign investors to enter the local debt market is due to a series of one-off restrictions on swaps, currency hedges and other derivatives imposed by Erkan's predecessors and which Turkish authorities have struggled with to lift. In October, officials told Bloomberg they would consider easing those limits only once Turkey has a large interest rate buffer relative to the inflation rate.

That hasn't deterred Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase & Co. from betting on a big turnaround for Turkish lira bonds this year, with Deutsche Bank saying they could be the emerging markets trade of 2024.

In a broader context, neither Erkan's resignation nor Karahan's appointment should be considered a major surprise, given recent events and frequent central bank changes in Turkey, said Emre Akcakmak, senior consultant at East Capital in Dubai. Simsek is responsible for Turkey's economic management, and policies are expected to remain consistent regardless of personnel changes, even when it comes to the central bank governor.

From there, the focus will be on what Karahan does and says, as well as whether the political shift initiated last year retains Erdogan's support.

Erdogan remains the ultimate decision-maker, said Wolfango Piccoli, co-director of Teneo Intelligence. As long as the president remains supportive of the gradual shift toward orthodoxy that he endorsed after the 2023 elections, the identity of the governor is virtually irrelevant.

(Updated with market movements Monday.)

Most read from Bloomberg Businessweek

2024 Bloomberg LP