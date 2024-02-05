Relief for Sunak under Stormont power-sharing deal – but it may not be smooth sailing





For so long there has been no progress in North Irelands politics – now everything is happening at breakneck speed. The announcement of an agreement which brought the DUP back into power sharing, the confirmation of Michelle O'Neill as Sinn Fin's first Prime Minister and now Prime Minister, he flew in to get a share of the credit. Rishi Sunak is a Prime Minister who needs good news to announce. Unable to make a dent in Labor's lead in the polls, his restless party thirsty for blood; Progress on the previously intractable question of Northern Ireland's place in post-Brexit Britain is rare good news. It eluded Theresa May, Boris Johnson's “ready-made deal” attempted to gloss over the issue, and now, after months of painstaking negotiations, there is a deal that even the DUP can accept . For Mr Sunak, he will be relieved to see that his discreet and detailed diplomacy has paid off. However, it is unlikely to be all slaps and kudos in Belfast today. Prime Minister O'Neill said that during her meeting with Mr Sunak she would raise the sensitive issue of a border poll on Irish unity. She insists she can find balance working for all communities in Northern Ireland, whilst upholding Sinn Fin's goal of a united Ireland. Then there is the question of money. 3.3 billion are on the table for Northern Ireland with this agreement. Public services in the region have been rocked by strikes and wages are lagging behind the rest of the UK. Sinn Fin, the DUP and other parties are united in saying this is not enough. Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar is also in Belfast today. He has a bilateral meeting with Mr Sunak, but unusually they will not attend a joint press conference together. A sign that their vision of what this moment means for Northern Ireland is rather different. Upon arrival in Belfast, the Prime Minister said: “Over the past few days we have made significant progress towards a better future for the people here. Today, the new Stormont Executive, made up of ministers from Northern Ireland's largest parties, will get to work. They must prove they can turn glimmers of optimism into concrete improvements in the lives of weary voters. Do you want a quick, expert briefing on the biggest news? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out what you need to know…

