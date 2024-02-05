Indonesia elections: everything you need to know | Indonesia

On February 14, around 205 million people will be able to vote in Indonesia, making it one of the biggest election days in the world.

Voters will choose the next president of the world's third-largest democracy, as well as executive and legislative representatives at all administrative levels. More than half of eligible voters are aged 17 to 40, and about a third are under 30, making youth demographics critical to the outcome.

Incumbent President Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, does not have the constitutional right to seek a third term.

Running ?

Prabowo Subianto, 72, a former military general and outgoing defense minister, is now leading the polls. His supporters perceive him as a firm leader capable of bringing stability, and he has promised continuity of Jokowis' development plans.

Critics of Prabowos, however, point to allegations that he was involved in the kidnapping and torture of pro-democracy activists in the late 1990s, as well as human rights abuses in Papua and East Timor . Prabowo denies any wrongdoing and has not been charged in criminal court.

During his campaign, Prabowo, who has long had a reputation for having a fierce temper, tried to show a softer side, using humor and dancing on stage at rallies.

This is Prabowo's third time running for president. He lost to Jokowi in 2014 and 2019.

This time, Prabowo is running on a joint list with vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka, Jokowi's eldest son. That could allow him to benefit from the outgoing president's political influence, but it has also raised concerns among some voters about building a dynasty.

Indonesian presidential candidate and Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto and vice-presidential candidate Gibran Rakabuming Raka. Photograph: Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP/Getty Images

Anies Baswedan, 54, is a former academic and former governor of Jakarta. Anies has been seen as the antithesis of Jokowi. He is the only candidate not to commit to continuing Jokowi's plan to move the overcrowded and sinking capital of Jakarta to Borneo, saying he believes there are other, more pressing issues that require government attention and that investments should be distributed more equitably across areas.

Anies was previously governor of Jakarta, a post he won in 2017 after a divisive campaign in which he was accused of courting radical Islamic groups, fueling identity politics. He is now running alongside Muhaimin Iskandar, leader of the largest Islamic party, which has close ties to Indonesia's largest moderate Muslim organization, Nahdlatul Ulama.

Ganjar Pranowo, 55, has had a long career in public service and is the former governor of Central Java. He is a member of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P), the same party Jokowi belonged to as president. It appeared that Jokowi would support Ganjar's bid to become prime minister, although Jokowi's son Gibran was later announced as Prabowo's running mate.

Ganjar has sought to present himself as a down-to-earth man of the people, as he travels the country meeting voters. He, too, has faced controversy in his role as provincial governor, notably over a mining project in Central Java, which has drawn criticism from villagers and activists.

He is appearing alongside the Coordinating Minister for Security Affairs, Mahfud MD.

How is the winner decided?

Presidential candidates must receive more than 50% of the vote to win. If no one succeeds, a second round will take place between the first two candidates in June.

What are the key issues?

The role of dynasties and the strength of the country's democracy have been debated. Civil society groups, in particular, are concerned that Jokowi is trying to maintain his influence even after leaving office. His son Gibran was only able to run for vice president after a court, led by Jokowi's brother-in-law, changed the eligibility criteria, a decision that caused controversy.

More broadly, young voters make up more than half of the electorate this year, and candidates have made concerted efforts to target them through social media campaigns. All candidates actively use social media platforms, including TikTok and Instagram, which predominantly appeal to young voters. This scenario contrasts with previous elections, where campaign strategies tended to be more conventional, said Aisah Putri Budiatri, a political researcher at the National Research and Innovation Agency.

Young people are concerned about welfare and employment, she said, but added that while the candidates' policy platforms all mention these issues: There is a notable absence of discussions about programs specifically tailored to the youth population, with candidates often resorting to political gimmicks in their attempts to engage this demographic.