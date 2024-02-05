Israel abandoned its attack on Iranian Soleimani (Trump) at the last second





Former US President Donald Trump told FOX News on Sunday that Israel was initially supposed to directly participate in the operation to assassinate the head of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, in January 2020 , but withdrew at the last second.

Trump previously made similar comments in mid-October 2023 as part of a sweeping criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli security apparatus shortly after Israel failed to prevent the invasion of southern Israel by Hamas.

In the end, it was the United States alone that assassinated Soleimani using Hellfire missiles from drones at the Baghdad airport.

Trump's comments say otherwise

But according to Trump, until two days before the operation, Israel was to participate directly in the assassination itself, but then it “got cold feet”, probably wanting to avoid a direct blowback from Tehran.

When Trump's previous comments were made, they were somewhat lost in the whirlwind of news following the Hamas invasion, and no one has confirmed Trump's account, with some US officials even appearing to suggest that it story was not accurate. Qasem Soleimani, commander of the IRGC Quds Force (credit: SAYYED SHAHAB-O-DIN VAJEDI/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

But as of press time, several Israeli officials with knowledge of the operation declined to respond to Trump's comments.

NBC News and Yahoo News published detailed articles in 2020 on Israel's exact role at a time when all levels of Israeli government had remained silent on the issue, and censorship had actively prevented Israeli journalists, including the Jerusalem Post, providing details for almost 20 years. two years – until former IDF intelligence chief Maj. Gen. (reserve) Tamir Hayman announced greater Israeli auxiliary involvement in December 2021.

In an interview with The Post in August 2022, Hayman said, “I stand by what I announced. We provided intelligence that incriminated and proved Soleimani's responsibility for the murder of Americans. Americans' opinions of him were radically changed after learning our intelligence and the level of danger he posed. [continued to] gift to the Americans.

He continued: “The Americans needed Soleimani during the fight against ISIS. [Y.B. – which continued until 2017-2018]. But they did not forgive him for the attacks he had carried out against the Americans. However, they understood that it was necessary and effective against ISIS. »

“Intelligence information was needed to change things after ISIS. He [Soleimani] redirected its violence towards the Americans and [created new] dangers to America's national security. We gave this [intelligence information] for them. This is the trigger that changed their concept of who Soleimani is. It took several months, but they finally figured it out,” Heyman said.

Many analysts have noted that Iran has and always has worked to hit Israelis with terrorist attacks.

One of the most successful operations against Iran

Reflecting on the overall impact of Soleimani's elimination, Hayman said: “They carried out one of the most successful operations against Iran in the region, even to this day.” The assassination of Soleimani was a moment where there was a paradigm shift.

“His successors were not as effective. He was a truly unique figure. He was like the architect of a building that disappears, where the workers continue to build. At first it looks like the same building, but later the building loses some aspects of its shape because no one tells them when to build the roof and porches.

Heyman broke the news of Israeli intelligence involvement in an interview with Malam magazine, published by the Israeli Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center.

“The assassination of Soleimani is a success because our main enemy, in my eyes, are the Iranians,” Heyman told Malam, referring to two major assassination operations in which Israel played a role (Soleimani referring to a role intelligence).

Heyman declined to address details of Israel's intelligence role in reports from NBC and Yahoo regarding the alleged tracking of his numerous cellphones and the provision of that tracking information to the United States.

