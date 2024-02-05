Pakistan Elections 2024: Will Imran Khan take the army out of jail?





Pakistan's 2024 elections: This is not the first time that India's western neighbor, born in 1947 after a bitter religious partition, has gone to the polls with an imprisoned former prime minister. As Pakistan goes to the polls on February 8, Imran Khan, captain-turned-politician and Cricket World Cup winner of the South Asian nation, is prisoner number 804 in a jail in Rawalpindi, the satellite city of Islamabad which houses the headquarters of the Pakistani army.

This predominantly Muslim country of 241 million people stands out as a state where no prime minister has ever completed his term. The elections are widely seen as “selections” conducted by the military and intelligence network that has long dominated the country's politics and directly ruled the country for several decades.

Imran Khan: ousted in April 2022, shot dead in November 2022

The former Pakistani prime minister was ousted from power following a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022. His government was replaced by a coalition government led by Shehbaz Sharif.

This coalition was replaced by an unelected interim government in August 2023.

On 3 November 2022, Khan was shot dead in an assassination attempt in Wazirabad, Punjab during a political rally. As his withdrawal from the country's powerful military dominated political discourse, dozens of cases followed Khan's path.

Then came a major moment of reflection.

Imran Khan's supporters staged a “mini-intifada” in May 2023 against the Pakistani army.

A number of high-profile exits from the PTI have rocked the boat of populism that Khan was sailing.

Since August 2023, Khan has been in custody following a conviction in a corruption case, among dozens of complaints filed against him since he was ousted from power after a parliamentary vote of no confidence in April 2022.

On August 9, 2023, Pakistan's Election Commission officially disqualified Khan for five years.

A few days before the election, Pakistani courts handed down two new sentences against Khan, who was already serving three years in prison.

Even during his arrest, Khan deployed artificial intelligence to campaign. But then the Pakistan Election Commission ordered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to withdraw its election symbol, the cricket bat. The Pakistan Election Commission's order appeared as a major blow to what remained of Khan's electoral prospects after his fallout from the army.

This is because Pakistan has one of the lowest literacy rates in South Asia, with some of Imran Khan's strongholds in the predominantly tribal province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa particularly lagging behind in terms of human development indicators. Voters in these tribal areas identify Khan's party primarily through its bat symbol. Given Khan's acclaimed track record as one of the best cricketers Pakistan has ever produced, his party is identified with the cricket bat across Pakistan.

In fact, “Ballay pe thappa” (Stamp on the Bat) was the defining rallying cry of Khan's supporters in 2018 when the PTI chief, then backed by the Pakistani army's intelligence complex, managed to build a coalition to be part of the Prime Minister's government in Islamabad. Desk.

PTI-backed candidates are now contesting elections with their own symbols.

The party has developed a website where voters can indicate their constituency and find out the symbol of their PTI-backed candidates.

As February 8 approaches, speculation is rife as to whether Khan will manage to clear opposing parties from prison.

