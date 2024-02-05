



Watching the real Nikki Haley spar with a fake Donald Trump was awkward and not very funny.

Will Heath/NBC

February 4, 2024, 1:50 p.m. ET

Last night, audiences tuning into Saturday Night Live to see The Bear star and Emmy winner Ayo Edebiri for the first time were greeted with an awkward surprise: the sight of Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, doing her best to appear comfortable in front of her. a fake Donald Trump. Haley came into the public eye, playing herself as a concerned South Carolina voter attending a CNN town hall with James Austin Johnson's Trump. Why aren't you debating Nikki Haley? she asked. In response, Johnson began rambling about Nancy Pelosim confusing the former South Carolina governor with the Democratic congresswoman. Haley then asked Donald to take a mental competency test.

While Johnson launched into an absurd Trumpian rant about how mental he was considered to be, Haley tried to pass herself off as a reasonable alternative, maintaining a stiff posture and a persistent smile. This was presented as a friendly PR move, although Haley agreed to allow herself to be mocked in some way. At the end of the skit, Edebiri stepped in to ask: I was just curious, what do you think was the main cause of the civil war, and do you think it starts with an S and ends with a lavery?

Edebiri was referring to a December town hall in New Hampshire where a voter asked a version of the same question to Haley, who did not mention slavery. Yeah, I probably should have said that the first time, Haley said, before launching into Live from New York, her Saturday night intro. The dissonance during this exchange characterized Haley's entire appearance on the show: Edebiri seemed bristling with real emotion, while Haley was solidly in campaign mode, viewing SNL as a way to salvage her attempts to unseat Trump.

SNL has featured many political figures from the American right and left, including Sarah Palin and George McGovern. Still, SNL had an easier time hosting politicians on its stage before 2015, when the show invited Donald Trump to host. The presence of Trump, who had already announced his presidential candidacy with hateful rhetoric, sparked protests and was sharply criticized for softening the image of the future president. The blowback showed that the inclusion of Trump, whose positions already seemed pointedly inflammatory in 2015, was too strong for the SNL audience to accept that some political appearances could not proceed as usual.

But the logic behind Trump's invitation was that the show has long positioned itself as a big umbrella for all types of comedy; when it comes to politicians, everyone is supposed to be the target of mockery and ridicule. The approach is also evident in the current season: Edebiri is a young black actor and comedian beloved on the internet, and later this month, Shane Gillis, who was fired from SNL in 2019 for making racist comments and homophobes, should animate.

Read: The George Santos act that brought SNL to life

Edebiri approached the concert with wonderful seriousness. During her monologue, she nearly cried as she explained how much this opportunity meant to her. It’s truly a dream come true,” she said, holding back tears. But for all of Edebiri's genuine enthusiasm and creative characters she brought to the rest of the series, the Haley cameo right at the top set an odd tone. This placed Edebiri and the SNL stars in the uncomfortable role of managing the reputation of a national politician.

Go with the flow and you're laughing with someone who might still want to become Trump's running mate; push too hard and suddenly a comedy takes itself too seriously. Imagine, instead, that Edebiri spoke with a fictionalized version of Haley played by one of the cast members. This would have been a standard SNL sketch, firmly within the show's established framework of treating all politicians with a certain degree of skepticism. With Haley herself, it was more of a stiff speech and just painful to watch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theatlantic.com/culture/archive/2024/02/nikki-haley-ayo-edebiri-snl/677348/

