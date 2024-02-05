Turkish inflation in January puts pressure on the central bank





Istanbul – Turkey's annual inflation rate remained stable in January at almost 65 percent, but monthly consumer price increases rose sharply following a huge rise in the minimum wage, according to official data released Monday. The year-on-year inflation rate rose to 64.86 percent, up one notch from December's 64.77 percent, statistics agency TUIK reported. The monthly inflation rate in January, however, rose to 6.7 percent from 2.9 percent in December, following a 49 percent increase in the minimum wage that took effect in January. Turkish Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek attributed the monthly rise in inflation to “temporary effects”. “We expect that starting in February, monthly inflation will decrease significantly and remain in line with our forecasts,” Simsek said on social media. “We will see a significant decline in annual inflation in the second half of the year. » Inflation remains a pressing problem for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government ahead of local elections in March. His ruling AKP party is trying to regain control of major cities, including Istanbul and the capital Ankara, currently held by the main opposition party. Turkey's central bank, which has raised its benchmark rate from 8.5% to 45% since June, said last month that the level was enough to begin to ease the cost of living crisis. The bank's governor, Hafize Gaye Erkan, resigned on Friday, less than a year into her mandate, following a scandal involving her family. She was replaced by Fatih Karahan, a former economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and US online retail giant Amazon, who could be under pressure to start raising interest rates again, analysts say . “The case for resuming the tightening cycle with another interest rate hike later this month is compelling and would underline the central bank's commitment to tackling inflation – and help strengthen Governor Karaham's credibility,” said Liam Peach, an analyst at Capital Economics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iraqinews.com/business/turkeys-january-inflation-piles-pressure-on-central-bank/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos