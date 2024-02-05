Imran Khan and his assistant Qureshi work in prison despite being high-profile prisoners India TV





Image Source: AP Pakistan, Former Prime Minister Imran Khan

Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and former Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, despite being high-profile prisoners, will have to carry out their prison work inside the compound, says a report Press. The two leaders were sentenced by a special court to 10 years in prison in the encryption case and were imprisoned in the high-security Adiala Prison in Rawalpindi, where their trial was held. Khan, 71, and Qureshi, 67, are being held separately as high-profile prisoners – in their capacity as former prime minister and foreign minister, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

Khan is the founding president of his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) while Qureshi is the party's vice president. Both leaders are taking advantage of facilities offered to inmates at a higher-class prison, similar to those they had before their convictions, including access to exercise equipment, he said.

Benefits of being prominent prisoners in Pakistan

According to sources, the two men were issued two sets of prison uniforms as per the prison manual. However, as the trial of the PTI founder president is underway in other cases, it is not mandatory for him to wear the prison uniform. The two inmates will also carry out their prison work inside the compound in accordance with the written order. Citing sources, the report said that high-level prisoners cannot be detained in prisons, factories, kitchens, hospitals, gardens, etc. among ordinary prisoners. They will therefore be kept there in their enclosure for maintenance work or any other task assigned by the prison administration.

Both inmates can prepare their own food depending on the assigned class. They can also eat meals prepared according to the prison manual. Similarly, Khan's wife Bushra Bibi, who was convicted in the Toshakhana (Depository of Gifts and Iddat Affairs), was assigned a female police force headed by a female deputy superintendent each from Attock and Multan . Police officers will be stationed in two shifts 24 hours a day at the couples' Bani Gala residence, which has been declared a sub-jail.

Male officers from Adiala Prison have been posted at the outer limits of the Bani Gala residence and the Islamabad police are responsible for security around it. According to the sources, the prison administration provides the 49-year-old former first lady with breakfast, lunch and dinner as per the prison manual. However, they added that as Bushra was not in a regular prison, but incarcerated in a secondary prison, she could not benefit from an exercise machine.

Imran Khan's woes fade away

The sources said that since Khan and Qureshi were arrested and imprisoned before their convictions, this time would also be factored into their sentences. Two days earlier, a court had sentenced Khan and his wife to seven years' imprisonment in an un-Islamic marriage or Iddat case. Last week, the PTI founding president and his wife were sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case. Separately, Khan and Qureshi were also sentenced to 10 years in prison in the encryption case last week, according to the newspaper.

The cipher affair concerns a piece of paper, purported to be a diplomatic cable – the cipher – that Khan held up at a public rally on March 27, 2022 and, naming the United States, claimed it was proof of an international conflict. plot to overthrow his government. The case was filed against Khan and Qureshi on August 15 last year by the Federal Investigation Agency, which accused them both of violating secrecy laws while handling the cable sent by the Pakistan's embassy in Washington in March 2022. Khan and Qureshi were also barred from entering. politics for five years.

(With contributions from the agency)

