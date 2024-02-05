Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife receive seven years in prison for illegal marriage





RIYADH: Pakistan’s maritime industry is set to grow with the signing of an agreement by AD Ports Group to boost bulk and general cargo operations at Karachi Port Trust’s East Quay.

The 25-year concession agreement with the Pakistani Federal Government agency overseeing operations represents a crucial agreement aimed at the development, operation and management of berths 11 to 17 of the cargo terminal at East Wharf .

The latest contract builds on the partnership entered into by AD Ports Group in June 2023, extending their engagement in the development, operation and management of Berths 6 to 10 of the Karachi Port Trusts East Wharf Container Terminal , known as Karachi Gateway Terminal MultiPurpose Ltd.

Under the agreement, KGTML, a joint venture led primarily by AD Ports Group and in partnership with Kaheel Terminals, a UAE-based company, will oversee the development, operation and management of berths 11 to 17 of the bulk and general cargo terminal in Karachi. Port quay.

This new concession, complementing the existing 800 meter quay for the container terminal, will provide the joint venture with an additional 1,500 meters of quay wall for general cargo and bulk operations adjacent to the container terminal, thereby granting it control total operational status of the dock.

General cargo operations will mainly involve steel, paper and clinker, while the clean bulk terminal will focus on grains and fertilizers.

The joint venture plans to allocate approximately $75 million over the first two years, covering upfront costs, advance payments and investments in infrastructure and equipment.

In addition, a subsequent investment plan of $100 million within five years is envisaged. This funding aims to increase efficiency and capacity by 75 percent, enabling the terminal to process up to 14 million tonnes per year.

As part of the deal, the joint venture will take control of East Wharfs' existing operations, ensuring an immediate increase in profits once the deal is completed.

In the short term, the general cargo and bulk terminal, which handles approximately 8 million tonnes per year, is expected to generate approximately $30 million in revenue and approximately $10 million in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Terminal operations are conducted in dollars and are expected to expand in the medium term as investments in upgrades and capacity become tangible.

In the press release, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al-Zeyoudi said the agreement is an extension of the strong ties between the UAE and Pakistan.

It also reflects the UAE's openness to global trade and investment, expanding its network of trading partners and creating trade routes that connect the world, he added.

Al-Zeyoudi further highlighted that the agreement highlights the two countries' shared vision regarding the importance of strengthening the maritime sector and enhancing its capabilities to advance development goals.

We look forward to continuing to work with the Pakistani side to foster industrial growth and open new avenues of investment and economic development, while realizing the shared vision of our wise leaders for progress and prosperity, concluded the minister.

In his statement, Mohamed Juma Al-Shamisi, Managing Director and CEO of AD Ports Group, highlighted that by extending cooperation with KPT and investing in key maritime trade routes for the UAE, his group reaffirms its commitment to strengthen connectivity within the region.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.pk/node/2453221/pakistan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos