Nikki Haley makes surprise appearance on SNL, mocking Donald Trump and Joe Biden





Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley, former UN ambassador, speaks during a campaign event Thursday, February 1, 2024 in Columbia, South Carolina.

Artie Walker Jr. / AP

Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley made a brief appearance on NBC's comedy show “Saturday Night Live,” mocking Donald Trump over his age and mental skills.

The former South Carolina governor has been campaigning ahead of her home state's Republican primary later this month, aiming to close the polling gap between her and former President Trump.

Haley appeared in a comedy sketch set in a mock “CNN town hall,” where “Trump,” played by actor James Austin Johnson, was being questioned by an audience.

Making an unannounced appearance, Haley was introduced midway through the sketch as “someone who describes herself as a concerned South Carolina voter.” Haley then asked, “My question is, why aren't you debating Nikki Haley?”

The fake “Trump” then responded, “Oh my God, it’s her!” The woman who was in charge of security on January 6… Nancy Pelosi! “, with a nod to Trump's recent apparent confusion over Pelosi and Haley.

“Are you okay, Donald? You may need a mental competency test,” Haley said. Haley has presented herself as a younger, more competent alternative to former President Donald Trump and Democratic front-runner President Joe Biden.

Related: 5 takeaways from the New Hampshire primary

“Trump” told Haley he had “passed” the competency test and said, “They told me I was 100 percent mental and I'm competent because I'm a man.”

He added that women “should never run our economy. Women are terrible with money… In fact, a woman I know recently asked me for $83 million.” A New York civil jury recently awarded writer E. Jean Carroll $83 million in damages from Trump, ruling that the ex-president defamed Carroll after she alleged he had raped her.

A later joke about the 1999 film The Sixth Sense resulted in “Trump” saying “I see dead people.” Haley responded, “Yeah, that's what the voters will say if they see you and Joe [Biden] on the ballot. »

Haley was also the subject of a dig from guest host Ayo Edebiri, who mocked the former South Carolina governor for avoiding saying the Civil War was caused by the 'slavery.

“I was just curious, what do you think was the main cause of the civil war, and do you think it starts with an 's' and ends with a 'lavery?',” asked comic actor Edebiri Haley replied, “Yeah, I probably should have said that the first time.”

Related: Trump wins New Hampshire primary as rematch with Biden looks increasingly likely

In December, at a New Hampshire town hall, Haley was asked what she thought caused the Civil War. She avoided talking about “slavery,” responding instead that it was about “the freedom of what people can and cannot do.”

Haley also delivered the iconic line from the NBC show: “Live from New York, it's Saturday night!” at the end of the sketch.

“Had a great time tonight on SNL,” Haley tweeted after her appearance.

“I know Donald's bedtime was past, so I'm looking forward to the flood of disturbed tweets in the morning”

Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly referred to the film Sixth Sense as Six Sense.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To learn more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.opb.org/article/2024/02/04/nikki-haley-makes-surprise-appearance-on-snl-mocking-donald-trump-and-joe-biden/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos