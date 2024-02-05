PM Narendra Modi targets Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi in Parliament: They thought Indians were lazy and slow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday took aim at former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi and said Congress leaders did not trust the capabilities of Indians. Replying to the motion of thanks on the President's speech, in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said that Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi believed that “Indians are lazy and slow”.

“The mentality of the Congress is that it never had faith in the country's capabilities. It saw itself, the leaders and the public as someone lesser, smaller…,” PM Modi said before reading a statement from then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

“Nehru ji thought Indians were lazy and less intelligent,” PM Modi said. “…Looking at the people in the Congress today, it seems that Indira ji could not assess the population of the country correctly, but assessed the Congress absolutely correctly…” he added .

PM Modi trains weapons against opposition

During his speech, Prime Minister Modi attacked the opposition parties and the INDIA bloc. While targeting Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said “Relaunching the same product over and over again, the Congress store is about to be locked…” (Launching and re-launching the same product over and over again brought the Congress almost to an end).

On allegations by opposition parties that there was nothing on minorities in the President's speech, PM Modi said, “Maybe the fishermen are not from the minority in your country, may -maybe the breeders are not from the minority in your country, maybe the farmers are not. from the minority in your country, maybe the women are not from the minority in your country… What happened to you?… How long will you continue to think about divisions? How long will you continue to divide society?…”

“They (the opposition) have failed to fulfill their responsibilities as an opposition…I have always said that the country needs a good opposition,” PM Modi added.

Published: Feb 05, 2024 06:05 PM IST

