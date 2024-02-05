Turkey's Erdogan prepares to make his first visit to Cairo since the normalization of relations





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will begin his first visit to Egypt next week since the two countries resumed diplomatic relations in 2021 after years of tensions. The official visit was confirmed on Monday by Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan. The Turkish leader will arrive in Cairo on February 14 to discuss bilateral and regional issues with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, including trade, energy and security, Fidan said. In addition to announcing the visit, Fidan also said Turkey had agreed to supply drones to Egypt, the first known arms deal between Cairo and Ankara since the governments agreed in July to upgrade their diplomatic relations at the level of ambassadors after two years of negotiations. -off talks to resume ties. “The normalization of our relations is important for Egypt to have certain technologies,” Fidan said. “We have an agreement to provide [Egypt] unmanned aerial vehicles and other technologies. He did not give details of the agreement. The normalization process received a major boost when El Sisi met Erdogan on the sidelines of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. It was their first meeting since Mr Erdogan took office. El Sisi in 2014. Amr El Hamamy, left, Egyptian ambassador to Ankara, and Salih Mutlu Sen, Turkish ambassador to Cairo. Getty Images Relations between the two nations became strained in 2013 when the Egyptian military, then led by Mr El Sisi, deposed then-president Mohamed Morsi, who enjoyed Turkish support. Both countries withdrew their respective ambassadors shortly after, accusing Turkey of supporting extremist Islamist groups in the region and interfering in the internal affairs of Arab countries. Trade between the two countries, however, has not reflected the tension, growing at a steady pace to reach nearly $10 billion in 2022. Both countries have supported rival sides in the conflict in neighboring Libya. western Egypt and torn by more than a decade of civil war. Egypt also opposes what it sees as undue Turkish influence in Syria and Iraq, as well as perceived attempts to influence plans by Cairo and its allies to transform the eastern Mediterranean, where vast reserves of natural gas have been discovered, into a regional energy zone. center. Updated: February 5, 2024, 1:53 p.m.

