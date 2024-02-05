Nikki Haley: Trump spends more time ranting than fighting for the American people | Nikki Haley





Nikki Haley made her case Sunday to become the Republican presidential nominee by launching a scathing attack on her rival Donald Trump, a candidate who is expected to spend more time in court than on the campaign trail this year and who intends to rant about his. so-called victimization rather than fighting for the American people.

With less than three weeks until the Republican primary in her home state of South Carolina, which many observers consider the last stand of the former governor and U.N. ambassadors, Haley criticized Trump to be more concerned about himself than about the future of the country. She told CNN's State of the Union Sunday morning that his multiple trials, in which he faces 91 counts in four criminal cases, were a real problem.

Turning Trump's remarks against him, Haley said the former president would spend more time in a courtroom than on the campaign trail. At a time when the United States is in disarray and the world is on fire, we need a president who will give us eight years of focus and discipline, not one who will sit there and rant that he is a victim.

She added that Trump, in recent days, has not once spoken about the American people. And that's a problem.

She then accused him of having a tantrum after winning 43 percent of the vote in New Hampshire last month. For what? Because he wasn't in control of the situation.

Haley's caustic attack on Trump came as he continues to hold a seemingly unassailable lead in the race for the Republican nomination. He comfortably won elections in Iowa and New Hampshire, and now has a double-digit lead in opinion polls in South Carolina, where the Republican primaries will take place on February 24.

In the latest Washington Post-Monmouth University poll of likely Republican voters for the South Carolina primary, Trump had a 26-point lead with 58 percent, compared to Haley's 32 percent.

As part of her increasingly direct attack on Trump's position and reputation, Haley also began comparing him to Joe Biden. She clearly predicted that if Trump became the Republican nominee, there would be a woman in the White House.

In this case, Joe Biden will win and Kamala Harris will become president, she said.

She said America deserves better than Trump or Biden as leader. Why do we do this? We allow ourselves to have two octogenarians, who cannot serve eight years, who are both diminished, whether in their character or in their mental capacities.

For his part, Biden surprised no one by winning more than 95% of the votes in the South Carolina primaries on Saturday. His two competitors, Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips and self-help author Marianne Williamson, were far behind.

South Carolina was promoted by the Democratic Party as its first official primary election, in part because it was the state in which African American voters gave Biden a huge victory in 2020 that elevated him to the Democratic nomination. Jim Clyburn, the Democratic congressman from South Carolina who was instrumental in voting for Biden, was asked by CNN if he retained the support of black voters in this election cycle.

Joe Biden has not lost any support among African Americans. You can go out and talk to 10 people, willingly find one who maybe gives a different thought, but he hasn't lost any support among African Americans, Clyburn said.

Congressman Hakeem Jeffries of New York, the Democratic leader in the House of Representatives, suggested better things lie ahead for Biden as he struggles to beat Trump in many opinion polls.

It was a tremendous victory in South Carolina, decisive, and I think it demonstrates that as we enter election season, the American people are starting to focus on President Biden's incredible record of success, he declared.

Jeffries cited economic and health measures implemented by the Biden administration as the United States emerged from the Covid-19 pandemic, allowing the American economy to become the most advanced in the world.

He added: Yes, more needs to be done to address affordability and inflationary pressures and President Biden has a vision to make it happen.

Biden was scheduled to travel to Las Vegas on Sunday for a campaign event in the historic Westside ahead of Nevada's Democratic primary on Tuesday.

Nevada is a key state for Biden to win again this year. He beat Trump there by less than three points in 2020, relying largely on the support of working-class Hispanic and union voters in the Las Vegas area.

Biden needs a strong showing in the Democratic primary, while the race for the Republican nomination in Nevada is confusing and messy with two contests two days apart and Trump having a clear advantage over Haley.

Meanwhile, Haley made an appearance on the must-see US comedy Saturday Night Live.

