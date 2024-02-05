Connect with us

Chinese defense chief offers full support to Russia in Ukraine war

Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun gave his full support to Russia's war in Ukraine during a video call with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu.

China's new defense chief and Shoigu discussed strengthening military cooperation and coordination as the Russo-Ukrainian war drags on. Tensions surrounding the Ukraine crisis have tested the resilience of the Sino-Russian partnership, with Beijing supporting the Kremlin's plans economically rather than openly in the face of international pressure.

The Russian government released a video of Dong Jun's message to Shoigu, in which he asserted that China will stand with Russia on the Ukraine issue despite pressure from the United States and Europe.

“In recent years, the United States and the Western world have isolated Russia. We constantly understand and care about Russia's situation, and we firmly support justice. We have supported you on the Ukraine issue, even though the The United States and Europe continue to put forward pressure from the Chinese side. Even defense cooperation between China and the European Union has been affected, but we will not change or abandon our established policy because of this, and they should not and cannot hinder normal, long-term cooperation with Russia,” he said, according to a video of his interpreted remarks posted online by the Russian Ministry of Defense. defense.

Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in Beijing
Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping shake hands during a meeting in Beijing on October 18, 2023. China's new defense chief offered his full support to Russia in the war in Ukraine.

The Chinese Defense Ministry's account of the meeting does not mention comments about China's support for Russia's war in Ukraine.

According to a statement released by the Chinese ministry, the two men “exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern”, emphasizing the need to implement the consensus reached by their respective heads of state.

Dong Jun formulated a vision that the two militaries should strengthen strategic trust, expand practical cooperation and elevate military relations, thereby significantly contributing to deepening China-Russia comprehensive strategic coordination and maintaining security. and global stability.

Dong pointed out that the year 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Russia, signaling an opportunity to further consolidate their partnership amid global challenges. China Daily reported Dong's emphasis on continuously strengthening strategic mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation between their armed forces.

However, Shoigu made it clear that despite growing cooperation, China-Russia relations do not constitute a formal military alliance.

He said: “Unlike some Western countries, our two countries do not form a military bloc,” emphasizing the unique nature of their partnership. Shoigu spoke of the dynamic development of military relations through regular joint naval, air and land combat training activities and complex combat exercises, emphasizing a common commitment to a strong strategic defense partnership.

In addition, he expressed hope for the “closest and most fruitful cooperation” with China, believing that their discussions would further strengthen the Russian-Chinese strategic defense partnership. Sputnik News reported Shoigu's positive outlook on future collaborations with his Chinese counterpart.

This support comes amid concerns about China's military and logistical assistance to Russia, as highlighted in the analysis by the Washington think tank, the Atlantic Council, of November 15, 2023. The analysis highlights that Chinese-made vehicles and equipment played a crucial role in enabling Russia's military operations in Ukraine, particularly during critical phases of the conflict.

Both countries have hailed the current state of their relations as the “best in history” under the leadership of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin downplayed Dong's comments when asked about it by a reporter on February 1.

“China's position on the Ukraine crisis is consistent and clear. We hope that all parties will work to ease tensions and create favorable conditions for the political settlement of the crisis. This position has not changed.” , Wang said at the daily press briefing.