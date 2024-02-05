A Supreme Court challenge to Trump was filed by 91-year-old Norma Anderson.





LAKEWOOD, Col. Norma Anderson left the Colorado Legislature nearly two decades ago, but she still keeps a copy of the state statutes in her home office. She carries a pocket Constitution in her purse. She has another copy, a little larger, with images of the Founding Fathers on the cover, which she leaves on a table in her living room so she can consult it when she watches television.

She turned down a page corner of this copy to mark where the 14th Amendment appears. She's reread it several times since joining a lawsuit last year that cites the amendment to try to block Donald Trump from running for president.

Anderson, 91, is the unlikely face of a Trump campaign challenge that will be heard by the Supreme Court on Thursday. She was a political force in Colorado for decades, being the first woman to lead the majority in both houses of the legislature. She is a Republican but has long been skeptical of Trump and believes he is an insurrectionist who crossed a verboten line on Jan. 6, 2021, that should bar him from ever holding office again.

He tried to overturn an election, she said. The very first time I ran, I didn't win. I did not attempt to change the election. I said: Oops, work harder next time, ma'am.

The 2024 election could hinge on whether the Supreme Court agrees with Anderson and five other Republican and independent electors who persuaded Colorado's highest court to rule that Trump is ineligible to run again. The justices, three of whom were appointed by Trump, are expected to quickly decide the landmark case Trump v. Anderson, with their ruling likely to apply in all 50 states.

Although considered a long-term legal decision, a ruling in Anderson's favor would upend American politics by preventing the GOP front-runner from continuing his campaign. Whatever the justices decide, they are likely to displease a large part of an intensely polarized electorate.

The case relies on the 14th Amendment, passed three years after the end of the Civil War to guarantee the rights of former slaves and prevent former Confederates from returning to power. This last provision, known as Article 3, is broadly worded to say that those who engage in insurrection after taking an oath to support the Constitution cannot hold office.

Anderson's lawsuit, filed with the help of the group Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), argues that Trump cannot run in Colorado's March 5 primary because he has engaged in he insurrection before and during the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Colorado High Court agreed with that ruling 4-3 in December, and Trump appealed the case to the Supreme Court.

Section 3 lay dormant for over a century, but received new attention after January 6. CREW led a 2022 lawsuit that removed a New Mexico county commissioner from office due to his role in the Capitol attack.

Debates over whether Section 3 can prevent Trump from leaving office have not always followed clear ideological lines. Some prominent conservative academics have argued that Trump should be considered unelectable, although some liberals have argued that the best way to consolidate democracy is to defeat Trump at the polls.

Polls show the country is divided on whether Trump should be disqualified. The former president called attempts by Colorado and other states to remove him from the ballot an undemocratic attempt to interfere in the election.

Before attorney Mario Nicolais approached Norma Anderson about being part of the lawsuit to keep Trump off the ballot, he asked Pam Anderson, the 2022 Republican nominee for Colorado secretary of state. She decides not to do it but suggests Nicolais try her mother-in-law. Nicolais, a research analyst for Rudy Giuliani's 2008 presidential campaign who now works with CREW, was thrilled to learn that a Republican luminary might be considering signing on and called Norma Anderson. She accepted immediately.

The short answer was yes, Nicolais said. And the long answer was yes.

A former Republican congressman from Rhode Island who now lives in Colorado also signed the lawsuit; a teacher; a former deputy chief of staff to a Republican governor; a former executive director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County; and conservative columnist for the Denver Post.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called CREW a front group for Democrats that uses plaintiffs who are RINO Republicans in name only to give themselves political cover. In a written statement, he noted that legal efforts to exclude Trump from the primary ballot in other states have failed. We believe a fair decision by the U.S. Supreme Court will keep President Trump on the ballot and allow the American people to re-elect him to the White House, Cheung said.

From a Republican background, Anderson said she was drawn to the party's belief in fiscal discipline, personal responsibility and a strong national defense. She hosted a reception for Senator Barry Goldwater of Arizona years before he became the Republican nominee for president in 1964. She oversaw the Republican caucuses as a party committeeman. And she knocked on doors to help Republican candidates long before launching her own campaign.

She won a seat in the Colorado House in 1986, four years after losing her first bid. Her status as the first female majority leader matters less to her, she said in an interview in her suburban Denver home, than what she considers her legislative accomplishments in creating the Colorado Department of Transportation , rewriting the state's school funding system and establishing a visiting nurse program.

During her time in the Legislature, Anderson was seen as a conservative who could work with others but knew how to get what she wanted, said Dick Wadhams, a political consultant and former chairman of the Colorado Republican Party.

Once she decided where she stood on an issue, she stuck with it, he said. She didn't hesitate. And I think that's one of the reasons she was so popular at the time with Republicans, because she was strong. Nobody pushed Norma.

Mike Beasley, who worked with Anderson when he was chief lobbyist for Gov. Bill Owens (R), said he saw her bring in the biggest bullies in politics, lock her office door and say, “Here’s how it’s going to happen. , boys. We'll sort this out. We will find out. And 9 times out of 10, she succeeded 100 percent.

Anderson surprised her colleagues when she abruptly left the state Senate in 2006, a year before her term ended. She remained active in politics but began to have reservations about a party that she felt focused too much on people's personal lives.

When Trump was the party's presidential nominee in 2016 and 2020, she voted for third-party candidates. She left the Republican Party in 2018 because of Trump, but rejoined in 2021. I thought, you know, I'm the Republican. This is not the case, she said.

She said her Republican friends supported her decision to join the lawsuit. There are other Republicans who think I'm a RINO, Anderson said. That does not bother me.

The justices of Colorado's highest court faced a wave of threats after issuing their ruling, as did Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows (D-D.) after ruling that Trump should not participate in the election in its state. (Bellowss' ruling was stayed by a state court until the Supreme Court rules on the Colorado case.)

Anderson said she knew she might face harassment when she signed up for the trial, but would not be deterred. I don't scare very easily, she said.

Krista Kafer, a Denver Post columnist who is another plaintiff, studied the case, prayed about it and consulted with her mother before deciding to join the lawsuit. She said she did so in part because she would want Democrats to do the same if a leader in their party did what Trump did after losing the election. And if Trump is not blocked from running, she said, future presidents could incite violence if they lose their re-election bid.

But this time it won't be about, you know, a guy with Viking horns and a bunch of people with sticks and makeshift weapons, she said. If this becomes the new normal, what will the next one look like? More crowds, better weapons.

Her friends have been supportive, but some acquaintances have severed ties with her because of the trial, she said. A neighbor told her she feared going to hell. Others took to social media to call her a Nazi, a communist, a Satanist and a RINO.

Kafer left the Republican Party when Trump became the nominee in 2016 and voted for a third-party candidate that year. In 2020, she said, she reluctantly voted for Trump, believing he was better than Joe Biden. She said she was horrified when Trump refused to concede and relentlessly repeated lies about the election that fueled the attack on the Capitol.

Part of what drew her back to the Republican Party during Trump's tenure was the appointment of conservatives to the bench. She said she believed Democrats treated Brett M. Kavanaugh unfairly when they considered his Supreme Court nomination by focusing on allegations, which he has vigorously denied, that he sexually assaulted Christine Blasey Ford when they were both teenagers.

Now, Kavanaugh will be among the justices hearing the case on Trump's future, as will Trump's two other nominees, Neil M. Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. Kafer does not worry that they will be influenced by whoever appointed them, saying she sees judges as fair brokers.

They love the Constitution and the country, and they also know they are under a microscope, she said. Everything human is imperfect, but the Supreme Court seems to me to be the most functional part of our system right now in that we don't see them denigrating each other. They don't tweet.

Another justice, Clarence Thomas, faced calls to recuse himself from cases involving Trump because his wife, Virginia Ginni Thomas, urged the White House and Trump lawmakers to overturn the election.

Anderson said she understood she might lose the case, but thought the trial was worth it.

Either way, she said, the challenge will help more people realize how bad Jan. 6 was and that dear Donald was a part of it.

