Politics
Xi's pre-Spring Festival visit touches hearts
President Xi Jinping welcomed the public to Tianjin's Ancient Culture Street on Thursday during an inspection tour of the city ahead of the Spring Festival. [Photo/XINHUA]
As the Chinese people prepare for family reunions during the upcoming Spring Festival, their most important holiday of the year, President Xi Jinping delivered messages of good wishes, support and confidence for Lunar New Year.
These messages were delivered to Chinese at home and abroad as Xi, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, made a two-day fact-finding trip to Tianjin on Thursday, during which he examined a disaster. village, a lively old street and a museum.
The practice of visiting grassroots families, long supported by the country's top leader, illustrates a people-centered development philosophy and the importance placed by the country's leaders on improving the well-being of the population, analysts said.
Braving freezing temperatures, Xi visited the village of Diliufu, where farmland was hit by devastating floods in late July and early August.
It was the third time the president visited flood-affected households since September, emphasizing the need to ensure families have a warm winter.
In the village, Xi spoke with market gardeners whose facilities were damaged in August, before speaking with a family of four generations living under one roof.
While expressing joy over the progress of the village's recovery from the disaster, Xi told the villagers that the central Party leadership had “resolved to improve people's livelihood by striving to strengthen construction of water conservation and flood control projects.” .
The president's message resonated strongly with the villagers of Diliufu.
Zhang Caiyun, a 64-year-old resident, said the president's visit had “given the village a festive atmosphere ahead of the arrival of the Spring Festival,” which falls on Saturday.
She said that for her, the visit was filled with touching moments, as Xi patiently inquired about the daily lives of the villagers.
“I did not expect the Secretary-General's visit and that he would pay such close attention to the issues that concern us,” she said.
Xi's assurance to residents that the country's top leaders would increase investment in water management projects gave villagers like Zhang a boost.
She said the August floods hit the village extremely hard as farmers saw their rice fields and greenhouses damaged. Some of the flooded farmland has now been planted with wheat and vegetables, and the majority of greenhouses have already been repaired.
Du Zixi, an entrepreneur who invested in a tourism program in Diliufu, said the president not only conveyed warmth to residents but also brought confidence to businesses.
She said last year's floods almost washed away years of her company's investment in the village.
While the president assured that more measures would be taken to improve water management projects for the welfare of the public, Du said his company would continue to invest in the village and create more jobs for local residents.
Han Qiang, dean of the School of Marxism at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said that during his trip, the president rallied the public to be “in full confidence” for the new year.
“Strong confidence is the key to overcoming the challenges facing the economy. It is also a necessity for the nation as it navigates a complex global landscape to achieve its second centenary goal,” he said. he declares. The goal of the second centenary is to build China into a modern, prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful socialist country by the time the People's Republic of China celebrates its centenary in 2049.
Since he was first elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012, Xi has made a habit of visiting families before the Lunar New Year, especially rural households and distressed groups.
Between 2013 and 2022, Xi visited rural families in Gansu, Shaanxi, Jiangxi, Hebei, Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou and Shanxi provinces as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region ahead of the festival , highlighting the Party's unwavering commitment to boosting rural development.
Families affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods are another priority for Xi when choosing destinations for his trips ahead of the Lunar New Year.
In Shanxi, he visited the home of a family affected by floods in 2021 and learned about their living conditions. In 2018, he visited Yingxiu, a township in Wenchuan County, Sichuan Province, which was the epicenter of a major earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people in 2008.
Ma Liang, a professor of public administration at Renmin University of China, said Xi's visits to affected families before the Spring Festival demonstrated the strong level of support from top leaders when families needed it most.
The trip to Tianjin once again reflects the president's high regard for the people and their well-being, he said.
“It also sent a message to Party and government officials that they must take care of the people, make every effort to solve their livelihood problems and truly put the people at the center during the most important holiday of the year “, did he declare.
Zhang Yu contributed to this story.
(Web Editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
|
Sources
2/ http://en.people.cn/n3/2024/0205/c90000-20130888.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi's pre-Spring Festival visit touches hearts
- It's far too easy for a crook like Trump to pervert our legal system
- Serbian actor Milo Bikovi dropped from cast of HBO's White Lotus over ties to Russia
- Blind hockey players face each other on the ice rink
- A boy's arduous steps on his prosthetic legs after the Türkiye earthquake
- Sneha Biswas, founder of startup Blurus, at the India conference at Harvard 24
- 25 High Fiber Breakfast Ideas for a Healthy Stomach
- US senators unveil $118.3 billion funding bill for Ukraine, Israel and borders
- American porn actress Whitney Wright, who defends the interests of Palestinians, visits Iran
- Northwestern women's tennis falls under Georgia Tech
- NUS researchers develop AI-powered eyes to help visually impaired people see objects
- A Supreme Court challenge to Trump was filed by 91-year-old Norma Anderson.