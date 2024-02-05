Xi's pre-Spring Festival visit touches hearts

President Xi Jinping welcomed the public to Tianjin's Ancient Culture Street on Thursday during an inspection tour of the city ahead of the Spring Festival. [Photo/XINHUA]

As the Chinese people prepare for family reunions during the upcoming Spring Festival, their most important holiday of the year, President Xi Jinping delivered messages of good wishes, support and confidence for Lunar New Year.

These messages were delivered to Chinese at home and abroad as Xi, who is also general secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, made a two-day fact-finding trip to Tianjin on Thursday, during which he examined a disaster. village, a lively old street and a museum.

The practice of visiting grassroots families, long supported by the country's top leader, illustrates a people-centered development philosophy and the importance placed by the country's leaders on improving the well-being of the population, analysts said.

Braving freezing temperatures, Xi visited the village of Diliufu, where farmland was hit by devastating floods in late July and early August.

It was the third time the president visited flood-affected households since September, emphasizing the need to ensure families have a warm winter.

In the village, Xi spoke with market gardeners whose facilities were damaged in August, before speaking with a family of four generations living under one roof.

While expressing joy over the progress of the village's recovery from the disaster, Xi told the villagers that the central Party leadership had “resolved to improve people's livelihood by striving to strengthen construction of water conservation and flood control projects.” .

The president's message resonated strongly with the villagers of Diliufu.

Zhang Caiyun, a 64-year-old resident, said the president's visit had “given the village a festive atmosphere ahead of the arrival of the Spring Festival,” which falls on Saturday.

She said that for her, the visit was filled with touching moments, as Xi patiently inquired about the daily lives of the villagers.

“I did not expect the Secretary-General's visit and that he would pay such close attention to the issues that concern us,” she said.

Xi's assurance to residents that the country's top leaders would increase investment in water management projects gave villagers like Zhang a boost.

She said the August floods hit the village extremely hard as farmers saw their rice fields and greenhouses damaged. Some of the flooded farmland has now been planted with wheat and vegetables, and the majority of greenhouses have already been repaired.

Du Zixi, an entrepreneur who invested in a tourism program in Diliufu, said the president not only conveyed warmth to residents but also brought confidence to businesses.

She said last year's floods almost washed away years of her company's investment in the village.

While the president assured that more measures would be taken to improve water management projects for the welfare of the public, Du said his company would continue to invest in the village and create more jobs for local residents.

Han Qiang, dean of the School of Marxism at Beijing Foreign Studies University, said that during his trip, the president rallied the public to be “in full confidence” for the new year.

“Strong confidence is the key to overcoming the challenges facing the economy. It is also a necessity for the nation as it navigates a complex global landscape to achieve its second centenary goal,” he said. he declares. The goal of the second centenary is to build China into a modern, prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful socialist country by the time the People's Republic of China celebrates its centenary in 2049.

Since he was first elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee in November 2012, Xi has made a habit of visiting families before the Lunar New Year, especially rural households and distressed groups.

Between 2013 and 2022, Xi visited rural families in Gansu, Shaanxi, Jiangxi, Hebei, Sichuan, Yunnan, Guizhou and Shanxi provinces as well as the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region ahead of the festival , highlighting the Party's unwavering commitment to boosting rural development.

Families affected by natural disasters such as earthquakes and floods are another priority for Xi when choosing destinations for his trips ahead of the Lunar New Year.

In Shanxi, he visited the home of a family affected by floods in 2021 and learned about their living conditions. In 2018, he visited Yingxiu, a township in Wenchuan County, Sichuan Province, which was the epicenter of a major earthquake that killed tens of thousands of people in 2008.

Ma Liang, a professor of public administration at Renmin University of China, said Xi's visits to affected families before the Spring Festival demonstrated the strong level of support from top leaders when families needed it most.

The trip to Tianjin once again reflects the president's high regard for the people and their well-being, he said.

“It also sent a message to Party and government officials that they must take care of the people, make every effort to solve their livelihood problems and truly put the people at the center during the most important holiday of the year “, did he declare.

Zhang Yu contributed to this story.

(Web Editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)