Vice President Maruf Amin prays midday prayers at President Joko Widodo's mosque in Abu Dhabi





Jakarta (pilar.id) During an official visit to Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (PEA), Vice President (Wapres) KH Maruf Amin on Monday (05/02/2024) performed midday prayers at the President Joko Widodo Mosque located in the diplomatic zone of Abu Dhabi. This is part of the agenda of the Vice President's working visit to the United Arab Emirates. The common midday prayer, led by the Vice President himself, took place with great solemnity. After performing the prayer, the Vice President was seen appreciating the beauty and majesty of the architecture and ornaments of the mosque. This white building is decorated with various wooden ornaments and Asmaul Husna calligraphy carvings which add to the beauty of the mosque. President Joko Widodo's mosque, built in 2021 and completed in October 2023, is a symbol of friendship between the two countries. This is in line with President Joko Widodo's route to Abu Dhabi and Indonesia, this is symbolized by the Solo Sheikh Zayed Mosque and the MBZ flyover. With an area of ​​3,766 m2, this mosque can accommodate up to 2,500 worshipers. This mosque is also located on a road called Jalan President Joko Widodo, formerly known as Al Maarid Street. The road connects Jalan Rabdan to Jalan Tunb Al Kubra. President Joko Widodo Street was inaugurated on October 19, 2020 by the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office, Sheikh Khalid Bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. This 2.5 kilometer long road is located on one of the main roads that separate the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) from the embassy area. This area is a strategic area that is home to a number of diplomatic representation offices, including the embassies of the United States, Turkey and Saudi Arabia. (HDL)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pilar.id/wakil-presiden-maruf-amin-shalat-dzuhur-di-masjid-presiden-joko-widodo-abu-dhabi/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos