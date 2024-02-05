NATO, Gaza, and the Future of US-Turkey Relations

The Palestinian question has always been close at the heart of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – and a rallying cry for his conservative base. During his two decades in power, Turkey's strongman has had a tumultuous relationship with Israel, marked by periodic spats with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and occasional attempts to standardization. Throughout this time, Erdogan has never hesitated to display publicly its support for Hamas, welcoming its leaders to Istanbul and considering the group as a legitimate an integral part of the political map of the Middle East.

But after October 7, Erdogan made a serious miscalculation, failing to condemn his atrocities against Israeli civilians and reiterating that “Hamas is not a terrorist organization. It's a liberation movement.” Such strong support for the group at such a painful time has effectively led to Turkey being excluded from hostage negotiations, regional diplomacy and prospects of playing a greater role in a post-conflict Gaza. Outraged and shaken by Israel's disregard for Palestinian civilians during its military offensive in Gaza, Erdogan has since lambasted Israel for “war crimes” And “genocide“, while criticizing the West for its perception of double standards and its unequivocal support for Israel.

If the Turkish president had been more measured in his public support for Hamas, a slightly more diplomatic tone and less willing to support Hamas wholeheartedly after October 7, Ankara would likely have found itself at the center of international diplomacy on Gaza. The same way he did on the Black Sea Grains Agreement and the prisoner exchanges Between Russia and Ukraine, Erdogan could have led diplomacy around hostage negotiations and regional de-escalation. He could also have found a larger global pulpit to advocate for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and draw international attention to the Turkish situation. proposals as a guardianship system for a future Palestinian state.

Instead, October 7 highlighted Turkey's diplomatic distance regarding Arab-Israeli issues, despite Erdogan's attitude. popularity in the Arab street. In the aftermath of the Hamas attacks, Turkey was all too eager to play a role in regional diplomacy and become the leader of a regional front capable of isolating and pressuring the Israeli government to abandon his harsh policy in Gaza. Instead, it was largely bypassed during the hostage negotiations, and despite its connections Under Hamas's political leadership, Turkey has not become a diplomatic flashpoint on the Palestinian issue or in efforts to avoid regional escalation.

Worse still for Ankara, the Gulf states and Egypt – despite their condemnation of Israel's disregard for civilian lives in Gaza – succeeded very clear that they are not interested in entering into a united anti-Israeli front led by Turkey or abandoning the path to normalization with Tel Aviv.

Ankara's lukewarm relations with Washington have not made Erdogan's task easier. Once a mainstay of U.S. policy in the Middle East, Turkish-U.S. relations have for nearly a decade been a drama shaped by mutual grievances, which range from Turkish policy objections to American support for the Syrian Kurds to support from Washington critical Turkey's human rights record and its budding relationships with Russia. For many in Washington, Turkey is now considered a country “unfaithful ally”. Increasingly, Turkish-American relations appear to be on the brink of a slow marital breakdown, with deep suspicions and grievances on both sides.

The Biden administration began 2021 with a policy of keeping Erdogan at arm's length, initially intended to better manage relations after four confusing years of President Donald Trump. But things haven't improved much since. There is little commitment at management level between Erdogan and Biden and the strategic divergence between the two capitals on the emerging world order and its various challenges is glaring.

With the war in Ukraine, Washington had to accept Turkey's balancing act between Moscow and kyiv and turn a blind eye to Turkey. trade with Russia, in violation of Western sanctions. Within NATO, we appreciate both (for closing the Bosphorus to Russian warships) and frustration (for blocking Sweden's candidacy and trade with Russia for a while) with Turkey.

As for the Middle East, Erdogan's pro-Hamas stance has so angered the Israeli government and its public that it has made Turkey's potential role in Gaza unrealistic, at least in the short term. For the United States, this created a new level of regional tension that needed to be managed. US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken ignored Turkey on his first regional diplomatic tour after October 7, and Erdogan, angry at Washington's unequivocal support for Israel, denied meet Blinken during his visit to Ankara in November.

When both finally met In January, during Blinken's fourth trip, the conversation was as much about Gaza as the need to get Turkey to ratify Sweden's membership in NATO – a priority item for the White House ahead of the summit. NATO in Washington this summer. Turkey finally did it ratify Swedish membership – much to the relief of Sweden and NATO member states.

The question now is whether or not this provides a sufficient basis for a reset in Turkish-US relations – one in which the two allies can work together on a number of strategic issues, including European security. The period of estrangement has not helped either side strategically and is particularly egregious as the United States attempts to manage its diplomacy around two major wars – both in Turkey's immediate neighborhood . In such a context of geopolitical turmoil, Turkey and the United States need better mutual relations. But to achieve this, Washington and Ankara must manage their differences and identify common interests – particularly on the geoeconomic front. They must also accept that whatever partnership emerges will be “à la carte” and very different from the perfect post-Cold War alignment.

The Turkish parliament's much-delayed ratification of Sweden's NATO membership provided a temporary boost to the relationship and created a feel-good moment within the alliance as it prepare for 75th anniversary summit. Ratification by Sweden will now be followed by approval by the US Congress of the sale of F16 in Türkiye – something Ankara desperately wants.

But the real strategic conversation begins afterwards. Once the give-and-take is complete, the two allies will have to sit down and discuss the future of Syria and Iraq and the worsening situation in Gaza. Ukraine and Black Sea are also hot topics, as are Iran and the strengthening of sanctions against Russia. The Biden administration is painfully aware that Turkey is politically and geographically very close to all of this – and more vulnerable than it would like to admit.

This is all linked to Gaza. At some point, Turkey could play a role in rebuilding Gaza or as part of a multinational peacekeeping force. It is hard to imagine the current Israeli government accepting a Turkish role – but then again, it is difficult to predict what will happen in the region in a year or two.

For now, Turkey and the United States must take small steps: learning to talk to each other again, rediscovering each other, and building a level of trust to better coordinate in the two wars raging on Turkey's borders. This conversation is largely bilateral, but it can also benefit Europe and other NATO allies. Europeans in particular could benefit from a Turkey on better terms with the United States by reaching out to Ankara as part of this detente and focusing on developing closer cooperation with Turkey on key concerns in terms of security in Europe's eastern neighborhood and further afield in the Middle East. East. From there, they could also benefit from a deeper economic partnership with Turkey – both a leading market and production base for Europe. If Turkey can move toward transatlantic partners in Ukraine and play a constructive role in Gaza, it can once again emerge as a useful, indispensable partner for the United States and for Europe.