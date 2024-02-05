Prime Minister Narendra Modi attacks INDIA alliance, says 'Alliance ka hi align bigad gaya' | Best Quotes





While addressing the Lower House of Parliament on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked the opposition alliance and targeted the INDIA bloc for lack of unity among the parties. He also criticized former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for their government policies and welcomed the changes brought by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government. Budget Session of Parliament LIVE Replying to the motion of thanks to the President's speech in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi teased Rahul Gandhi and said, “In the process of launching this product again and again, the Congress shop is about to be closed . » Here are Prime Minister Modi's key quotes from his speech in Parliament. Prime Minister Modi's speech in Parliament: key quotes – “We have built 4 million houses for the poor, it would have taken 100 years to achieve this at the pace of the Congress government.” – Lashing out at opposition parties, PM Modi said, “I appreciate the resolution taken by the opposition. Every word of their speeches confirmed my confidence and that of the country in their determination to stay there (in opposition) for a long time.” PM Modi slams opposition parties -Commenting on the internal conflict between the INDIA bloc parties, PM Modi said that the Congress had to learn what alignment is, but the alliance alignment is distorted. “For several decades you were sitting here (on the Treasury benches), but now you have decided to stay here (on the Opposition benches) for several decades. The people will bless you and keep you there. You will achieve greater heights and you will soon be seen in the public galleries (of the House),” PM Modi said. – Expressing the possibility of constructive criticism from the opposition, PM Modi said the Congress had the opportunity to play the role of a good opposition but it had failed in that role. There are other young people in opposition, but they have not been allowed to speak out for fear that it will overshadow a particular person.” PM Modi targets Jawaharlal Nehru – Targeting former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, PM Modi said: “Nehru ji thought Indians are lazy and less intelligent,” PM Modi said. …Looking at the people in the Congress today, it seems that Indira Ji could not assess the population of the country correctly but assessed the Congress correctly…”. BJP will get 370 seats in 2024 Lok Sabha elections, says PM Modi -Expressing confidence in the BJP-led government, Prime Minister Modi predicted that the BJP would win 370 seats and the NDA would win 405 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking about inflation, Prime Minister Modi claimed that his government has managed to curb inflation despite the COVID-19 pandemic. He also highlighted India's journey from being the 11th largest economy in 2014 to the 5th largest economy in the world.

India was the 11th largest economy in 2014. Today, India is the 5th largest economy, and yet they (Congress) remain silent. They had a vision that India would be the third largest in 30 years. We will not allow the nation to wait that long. Modi ensures that in our third term, India will be the third largest economy,” PM Modi said.

Hailing India's transformation into a digital economy, Prime Minister Modi said, “Startups, digital creators, unicorns, gig economy – this is the new vocabulary of the new Bharat. Today, India is a leading digital economy.

With the number of jobs for women increasing in India, PM Modi said: From space to the Olympics, from Sashastra Bal to Sansad, the country has seen the empowerment of women.”

Responding to allegations by opposition parties over the functioning of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), PM Modi said: The ED has just seized 5,000 crore during Congress rule, the figure reached 1 lakh crore under our government. » He also said that today's youth have many job opportunities compared to before.

The investigative agencies are independent, the Constitution has preserved them; it is for the courts to judge their actions,” PM Modi added.

