A barricade blocks the Nar Valley route

The Nar Valley Way is one of Norfolk's signature trails, passing uninterruptedly through 33 miles of the county's ancient woodland and open green pastures.

Or almost without interruption.

Any hikers reaching the small hamlet of Newton near Castle Acre will find themselves hampered by an unsightly 4-foot barricade made of wooden stakes. To deter any intrepid walkers from attempting to scale the structure, the posts have even been coated with anti-climbing grease paint, with signs nearby warning them that they are being monitored by CCTV.

This rural rampart blocking around 150 m of path is the result of an extraordinary legal conflict in the village which has raged for 30 years and which culminated this week in a two-day public inquiry, chaired by a government inspector.

The hoarding was erected by Sine Garvie-McInally, a former Norfolk County Council (NCC) solicitor who lives in a charming cottage next to the Nar Valley Way, to prevent the path from being used. She claims this was never officially registered as a public right of way and can no longer be done, in retrospect, because the route passes too close to her home and infringes on her right to privacy.

Former Norfolk County Council employer Garvie-McInally ruled that it was a registered path, used for centuries. The Planning Inspectorate has now been called in to definitively resolve the dispute.

A busy path

The conflict began in 1993, when Garvie-McInally and her family moved into the village. She told NCC where she worked at the time that she did not believe there was a registered public right of way, although it had been included in many publications over the years, including those published by the council showing the route of Nar Valley Way.

As the row continued, Suffolk County Council was asked to get involved, to avoid a potential conflict of interest between County Hall and its lead solicitor. NCC accepted that it was not a public right-of-way, even though it had long been used as such, because it had failed to document it as such during the right-of-way review in 1968. It considered officially designating it as such, using a variation order. However, this option was ultimately never pursued. The status of the trails remained in limbo, while walkers and equestrians continued to use them.

In an unrelated development, the local landowner installed a series of poles across the path in 2000, to prevent motor vehicles from traveling there. There were no complaints about access to the route until 2019, when a group of riders clashed with the county council over the poles. At this point, Garvie-McInally revived her objections to the path and erected her barricade in August 2020. This prompted the Norfolk Ramblers Association to apply for a variation order to have the path registered as a public right of way.

CNC agreed to do so in 2021, on the grounds that the track had been used for hundreds of years. But Garvie-McInally opposed the decision and appealed to the Planning Inspectorate which decides on such matters, claiming that because the path was not registered as a right of way when the law on countryside rights-of-way (CROW) came into force in 2001, it cannot be added retrospectively.

Blockade battle

That left the battle lines drawn for this week's hearing at nearby Longham Village Hall. Garvie-McInally's case hinges on the claim that the path is on land excluded under the law, meaning public access is restricted to within 20 meters of a dwelling in order to protect the right to privacy of owners.

CCTV panel at the barricade / The hearing at the Longham village hall. Photo credits: the author

She told the hearing: I do what I can to protect my home, this order would violate my legal right to privacy. People can see straight out my windows from the path. Men walking on the path urinated in front of my garden. I have been the victim of harassment and had rude comments and gestures made towards me.

If the decision goes the other way, I will have to sell this house because I will not be able to live in peace. She said anti-social problems worsened after the issue was highlighted in a local parish magazine.

Once a highway, always a highway

But locals and hikers say the route has been used for hundreds of years and have produced maps dating back to 1774 showing it. They hope this body of evidence will help justify the path becoming a public highway, in keeping with the legal maxim: Once a highway, always a highway. The National Ramblers Association supports the cause and has brought in Ros Emrys-Roberts, a rights of way expert, to champion its cause.

The disagreement caused a rift within the community, with residents feeling frustrated. The barricade blocks a 150m section linking the Nar Valley Way from West Lexham to a road which leads to Castle Acre. Locals say it was a safe and busy road that connected the two villages and allowed people to avoid a busy road.

Julie Whales, 67, who lives in nearby Great Dunham, said: “We have walked, cycled and horseback ridden this route for many years and my husband has used it since he was a young boy. I can't believe anyone would want to take away the access that people have had for hundreds of years, a road that provides access to many villages in the county.

Helen Breach, an artist who lives in Castle Acre, said: “I have been using this track for around 40 years and finding this historic route blocked seems like a hostile action. This spoils the enjoyment of the countryside and seems selfish and unconcerned about the community.

A permissive path has been created through the scrubland adjacent to the previous route since the barricade was put in place, but people have complained that it is not suitable for everyone and is prone to flooding.

The two-day hearing was chaired by Dr Paul Freer, of the Planning Inspectorate, an agency of the Department of Levelization, Housing and Communities. He will now review his verdict and then announce whether the barricade should be lifted.

This is an article from the Local Democracy Reporting Service..