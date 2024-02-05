Donald Trump struggles to respond after Fox News host confronts him about his mistakes





Donald Trump, who once vowed to hire only the best candidates if elected president, now admits that's not how things happened.

Your critics say you made a lot of personnel mistakes, Fox News host Maria Bartiromo said in an interview that aired Sunday.

No, of course, but everyone does it, he said before turning away. Obama did it. And Biden? Look at the people running this Biden thing. The difference is I fire people.

Trump has fired many people during a chaotic administration that has seen higher turnover in senior positions and the Cabinet than any of his predecessors. For example, only three cabinet secretaries were replaced under President Barack Obama over a four-year period, compared to 14 under Trump, according to a Brookings Institute tracker.

How do you know that if you come back, you don't have a network of people around you working against you? » asked Bartiromo.

I will, he admitted. And everyone who comes in as a Republican will be too, these people are sick, these are sick people.

Trump once claimed he would only hire the best and most serious people, but ultimately fired or attacked many of those same people, including William Barr (Attorney General), Jeff Sessions (Attorney General), Rex Tillerson (Secretary of State), James Mattis (Secretary of Defense) John Bolton (National Security Advisor), HR McMaster (National Security Advisor) John Kelly (Secretary of Homeland Security and House Chief of Staff Blanche), Mike Pence (vice president) and Kayleigh McEnany (press secretary), among others.

See more of his chat with Bartiromo below:

