Donald Trump will probably go to prison “for a long time” Lawyer





Former President Donald Trump could go to prison “for a long time” once a verdict is reached in the Mar-a-Lago classified documents case, according to a Democratic lawyer.

In June 2023, Trump was accused of withholding national security information, including U.S. nuclear secrets and plans for military retaliation in the event of an attack, and obstructing government efforts to recover it.

Prosecutors said Trump took documents he was no longer authorized to have after leaving the White House in January 2021 and resisted repeated requests from federal officials to return them. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Asked on MSNBC's The Weekend about the impact the case could have on Trump, Democratic lawyer Marc Elias said it could be “devastating” for the former president and result in a lengthy prison sentence.

Donald Trump on January 27, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Speaking to MSNBC, Marc Elias said the former president's classified documents case could result in a lengthy prison sentence. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

“People forget how damaging the evidence is in this Florida case,” Elias said on Sunday's edition of the show. “This is literally a former president of the United States stealing sensitive, highly classified documents from the U.S. government, treating them cavalry, showing them to people, storing them willy-nilly.

“It's devastating for him politically. It's devastating legally. It puts him at real risk of going to prison for a long period of time.”

Newsweek reached out to a Trump representative via email for comment.

Elias' comment comes after special counsel Jack Smith, who is prosecuting the case, filed a 67-page document Friday denying the request by Trump and his co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, for additional investigation.

ABC News reported on Friday claims that the Federal Bureau of Investigation failed to search two key areas during the attack on Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence in August 2022. The outlet said, citing anonymous sources, that Smith's team interviewed several witnesses about a locked door. a closet and a hidden room inside Mar-a-Lago that the FBI did not check when searching the estate.

Newsweek was unable to confirm these reports and contacted the FBI via email on Friday for comment.

The trial in the classified documents case is scheduled to begin May 20, but appeals based on Trump's disclosure arguments could delay it. If Trump, currently the favorite for the Republican nomination in 2024, wins the November election, he could seek to drop the charges against him.

Updated 2/5/24, 8:31 a.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

