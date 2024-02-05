Xi visits local officials, residents and greenhouses in Tianjin ahead of Spring Festival





President Xi Jinping visited primary school officials and residents in Tianjin ahead of the Spring Festival. Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended Chinese New Year greetings to Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, as well as overseas China. Xi wished the Chinese people at home and abroad good health, a happy family and good luck in the Year of the Dragon, and wished the motherland peace and prosperity. On the morning of February 1, Xi arrived at Diliubu Village in Xinkou Town, Xiqing District as soon as he got off the train. In late July and early August last year, extremely heavy rains in northern China caused flooding in the Haihe River basin that inundated much of the Dongdian flood storage and detention area in Tianjin. Xi was briefed on the flood damage to Tianjin as a whole and Xiqing County. He entered a greenhouse to check the growth of vegetables and interviewed farmers in detail about how their greenhouses were restored, how vegetables were replanted, and the sales of their vegetables. He praised local people for their quick response, self-reliance and self-motivation, as they proactively organized production to meet their own needs and seized the time to grow vegetables in as many fields as possible when the flood had subsided. He thanked them for their hard work in providing more vegetable choices to urban dwellers. Xi entered the home of Du Honggang, a villager with four generations of his family living under one roof. Xi sat down with the family to learn about their lives and calculated the financial losses the family had suffered from the flood, income from post-flood production, and additional income from employment . Du told the General Secretary that the family's more than 10 mu (about 0.67 hectares) of cornfields and vegetable gardens were damaged by the flood, but with the help of the Party and the government, they were able to recover quickly and their vegetables were damaged. the greenhouses, in particular, were quickly repaired, allowing them to have a good harvest of seasonal vegetables. As the Spring Festival approaches, the family has stocked up on a satisfying variety of festive items, and thanks to a series of cultural events hosted by the village, the people are all in good spirits. Citing a Chinese expression about national prosperity and social harmony, Xi noted that a country is only prosperous when its people live in peace, saying the CPC Central Committee, as well as Party committees and governments at all levels, are concerned about the safety and security of everyone. well-being at all times. He also expressed hope that the villagers could rebuild their houses and create a happy life with their own hands. Read more on chinadaily.com.cn

