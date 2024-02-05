Will Imran Khan defy all odds again?





On Thursday, tens of millions of Pakistanis will go to the polls ostensibly to elect their legislative representatives, who will, in turn, choose the country's next prime minister.

But if the Pakistani military has its way, that choice will ultimately be up to it.

Pakistan has experienced long periods of direct and indirect military rule during its 77-year history. Its elections have never been entirely free or fair. This time around, however, according to veteran Pakistani journalists and politicians, the game is rigged very differently than in recent memory.

These elections are an intensely staged affair, a departure from Pakistan's usual, more subtle scenario.

They more closely resemble the direct and brazen authoritarian manipulation of Bangladesh, Egypt and Iran, not only in the widespread exclusion of candidates, but also in the severity of the coercion. And they portend a long democratic winter in Pakistan, which aligns with a global change in the climate of freedom.

The campaign against Khan

For nearly two years, Pakistan's top generals used almost every tool at their disposal, from kidnappings and murders to selective prosecutions and sextortion, to ensure that the country's most popular politician , former Prime Minister Imran Khan, and his Pakistan Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) party is kept out of power.

Khan, once a favorite of the Pakistani military, has been at odds with the military since its leaders orchestrated his ouster from power through a vote of no confidence in April 2022 after a disagreement over foreign policy and appointment of senior officers.

Considered a political lightweight, Khan's public support only soared after his removal, buoyed by mismanagement of the economy by those who replaced him and his contempt for the military.

Since 2022, Khan has survived numerous assassination attempts not only on his character but also on himself. He has been in prison since his conviction in August 2023 for concealment of wealth. This was months after the military quickly began dismantling his party, arresting and kidnapping thousands, after his supporters attacked military assets in response to Khan's violent kidnapping by paramilitary forces.

Last week he received three more convictions in trials held in prison, with his defense barred from presenting evidence or cross-examining witnesses. Khan's ban on running for office was also extended to 10 years.

So, when Pakistanis go to the polls, neither Khan's name, nor that of his party, will appear on the ballot. On January 14, Pakistan's Supreme Court upheld a decision by the country's election commission denying PTI candidates the right to use the party symbol, after finding it guilty of failing to hold required internal elections.

PTI politicians who have not been kidnapped or imprisoned can now only run as independents, hampering the ability of voters, especially illiterate ones, who rely on symbols to identify candidates party. While other parties may hold mass rallies, PTI members are attacked by police when they attempt to hold modest public rallies. Social media is shut down whenever the party holds virtual rallies.

Can Prisoner No. 804 spring a surprise?

Yet alongside the repression, there is a sense of mistrust in Pakistan. In a television interview this week, a young man told a reporter he was going to vote for “prisoner number 804,” as Khan is known. When asked why, he replied that Khan “has been in prison since [the sake of] our country.” The former cricket star is not on the ballot. But voters intend to choose independents aligned with Khan.

And this is why journalists close to the army are trying to suppress electoral participation, publishing videos claiming that the results are already rigged. But Khan's voters, particularly among the young who make up the near majority of the electorate, are motivated.

Nearly every one of the two dozen voters surveyed in the city of Sialkot, a longtime Sharif stronghold, told an anti-Khan journalist that they would vote for the former cricketer, with most emphasizing his honesty and sincerity. One voter said of Khan: He is a trustworthy man. The rest are dishonest frauds. They destroyed Pakistan.

Khan's political record, both in terms of governance and past collusion with generals, is mixed. But he nevertheless became the symbol of opposition to a status quo abhorred by Pakistanis, a status quo considered supported by the rest of the political class and the top brass of the army.

Pakistanis despise the status quo. Today, inflation is around 30% and is expected to remain in double digits until at least next year. Alongside stubborn inflation, Pakistan is experiencing timid growth. The economy contracted last year and is expected to grow a modest 2% this year.

Stagflation is eating away at the purchasing power and morale of ordinary Pakistanis, pushing them deeper into poverty and pushing them out. Since 2022, Pakistan has been among the top ten countries of origin for irregular migrants to Europe.

The man many believe the military wants to lead the next coalition is a familiar face: three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Like Khan, Sharif was once a protégé of the military and then clashed with it every time he was in power. Indeed, Sharif was also disqualified from running for office ahead of the 2018 elections, in part to clear the way for Khan.

During the 1990s, Sharif developed his own base by building infrastructure and challenging the military. But since 2022, he has lost much of his support base to Khan due to his party's collusion with the military to oust the former cricketer and resulting economic mismanagement. Under the tenure of Sharif's brother Shehbaz, inflation in Pakistan soared into double digits, hitting a record high of nearly 40 percent last year.

The military, one way or another, believes that the electorate will vote for the return of the Sharifs, who are considered the incumbents.

If Khan's candidates succeed in pulling off a surprise, they will come under heavy pressure from the Pakistani military to vote for its preferred candidate for prime minister.

But the next round of this long battle will take place on Thursday. And Khan, who led the Pakistan national cricket team to a surprise World Cup victory in 1992, is hoping to achieve another victory behind bars.

Arif Rafiq is the editor-in-chief of Globely News. Rafiq has contributed commentary and analysis on global issues to publications including Foreign Affairs, Foreign Policy, The New Republic, the New York Times, and POLITICO Magazine.

He has appeared on numerous broadcast channels including Al Jazeera English, BBC World Service, CNN International and National Public Radio.

