Jokowi must choose, return to the palace or resign to support Gibran









This was stated by the director of the Indonesian Political Landscape Research Institute, Andi Yusran, in a conversation with RMOL political news agencyMonday (5/2). “Several episodes of these violations were clearly and shamelessly demonstrated by government elites, such as attempts to personify social assistance that appeared to come from the partner of one of the applicant couples,” Andi said.





Even Trade Minister and National Mandate Party (PAN) Chairman Zulkifli Hasan also said that social assistance and direct cash assistance (BLT) were gifts from President Jokowi. Regarding the attempts to abuse power, the political analyst from the National University revealed that there are strong suspicions that the state apparatus was used to guarantee the victory of one of the pairs of candidates. “My suggestion is that Jokowi take a stand and choose one of two options, namely return to the palace and become a protector of the nation as head of state or resign and focus on his son's victory in the “presidential election of 2024”, Andi underlined. . “This action is much more honorable than the current method,” Andi concluded. Previously, the academic community of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) filed a petition addressed to President Joko Widodo alias Jokowi. The professors highlighted the president's contradictory statements regarding the involvement of public officials in political campaigns, between neutrality and partisanship. He then discussed ethical violations at the Constitutional Court (MK) and the involvement of law enforcement officials in the ongoing representative democracy process. This move by the UGM academic community immediately aroused the courage of the University of Indonesia (UI) Faculty Council, which also recognized its disappointment with the intervention of the authorities in the state apparatus . The Indonesian Islamic University (UII) in Yogyakarta also believes that Indonesia is currently experiencing a political emergency that could lead to the collapse of the legal and democratic systems. Even today, the Syarif Hidayatullah Ciputat State Islamic University (UIN) also spoke out on the current conditions of nationality and statehood. Find hot and trusted news from RMOL political news agency at Google News.

