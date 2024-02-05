BJP alone will get at least 370 seats and NDA will cross the 400 seat mark: PM Modi

Showing confidence that his government will return to power in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP alone would get at least 370 seats and the NDA would cross the 400 seat mark in the Lok Sabha, with the Congress was destined to sit in opposition for several more years.

In his speech in response to the vote of thanks to the President for her address to both Houses of Parliament, Mr. Modi said he could gauge the mood of the nation and this country would definitely give more than 400 seats to the NDA and the BJP. at least 370 places. The figure of 370 was also a play on the Modi government's abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution in 2019, which granted special status to the then state of Jammu and Kashmir. He also said that many of the problems the country and Jammu and Kashmir were facing were due to the mismanagement of former Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru.

This is considered to be the Prime Minister's last major speech in the 17th Lok Sabha, as general elections will soon follow.

Attacks Opposition

In a speech that lasted over an hour and a half, Mr Modi launched a fiery attack on the opposition, saying he was convinced that they (the opposition parties) had lost the courage to come forward in the elections and were determined to stay on the ground. for a long time on the opposition benches. He said the government's third term was not too far away.

At most 100-125 days are left, he said, referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. This time(this time) said Mr. Modi and BJP members joined him in unison to say 400 pair (beyond 400). Referring to the consecration of the Ram Temple, he said that not only did Bhagwan Ram return home [Ayodhya] but that the temple would continue to energize the country in the future.

He said that the Congress had lost the opportunity in the last ten years to play the role of a constructive opposition and placed sole responsibility for the current situation on the entire opposition. The Congress had a good opportunity to play the role of a good opposition, but it failed in this role. There are other young people in opposition, but they have not been allowed to speak out for fear that it could overshadow a particular person, in an attempt to revive a failed product, Mr. Modi in an apparent reference to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

For several decades you sat here [in the treasury benches]but now you have decided to stay there [opposition benches] since many decades. People will bless you and keep you there. You will reach greater heights and soon be seen in public galleries [of the House]he said.

The Prime Minister said that Congress leaders of the past had shown no confidence in the potential of Indians, citing a speech by former Prime Minister Nehru during the Independence Day celebration, saying that Indians were indolent and did not compare favorably with the people of Europe. , United States, Russia and China. He also extracted quotes from a speech by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the same effect. On inflation, Mr Modi compared two speeches by former Prime Minister Nehru, 12 years apart, which spoke of the difficulties in controlling inflation and said his own government had kept tight control of inflation. inflation despite two wars. [Russia-Ukraine, and in Gaza] as well as a once-in-a-century pandemic.

Dynastic politics

Speaking on dynastic politics, PM Modi said he called parties dynastic in which a particular family takes all the decisions, takes over the leadership and the party serves that family, not the families where more than one person is in politics, but as a member of a party. structure. Rajnath Singh does not have a political party of his own, he said. Mr. Singh's son, Pankaj Singh, is an MP from Uttar Pradesh.

My first mandate was aimed at filling the gaping holes left by the UPA government, the second was to achieve the stated objectives, such as the abolition of article 370 that the country was waiting for, the third mandate will be that of major decisions, which will lay the foundation for India's prosperity and security for the next 1,000 years, Mr. Modi said. During his third term, he declared that the country would be the third largest economy in the world, a Modi guarantee and expressed surprise that the opposition, which had touted its own success in placing the economy at 11th place (a dig at former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram) was now saying that this would happen naturally, without the government intervening.

Highlighting his government's achievements in favor of the poor (25 million people lifted out of poverty), women (passage of the bill granting reservation in Lok Sabha, maternity leave), farmers (Kisan Samman Nidhi) and youth (start-up ecosystem et al), the Prime Minister said his government had exceeded the pace set by the Congress as it had full faith in the potential of the people of India and its work was blind to the politics of banks of votes.

The Congress is also afflicted with a cancel culture, everything that has been achieved by the country, be it the new Made-in-India Parliament, Vande Bharat Trains or Aatmanirbhar Bharat, has been canceled and disputed. How long will you carry this hatred? he said.

Mr. Modi stressed that he would not withdraw from his government's corruption prosecutions. Law enforcement agencies are independent and cases are adjudicated by the judiciary, he said, denouncing the opposition which characterizes those convicted of corruption as victims. I can understand if it is a person on trial, but not someone already convicted, he said.