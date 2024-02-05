How will Donald Trump's criminal trials affect his re-election bid? | Donald Trump News





The chances of Donald Trump being the Republican presidential nominee seem more likely every day.

The former United States president solidified his hold on the party nomination with convincing victories in Iowa and New Hampshire, and the number of his Republican opponents dwindled in response.

Yet despite his strong front-runner position, Trump faces four criminal trials that could complicate his re-election bid.

He was accused of mishandling classified government records, falsifying business records to conceal a cash payment, and conspiring to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

He also faces a separate federal indictment accusing him of interference in the 2020 vote, which he lost to President Joe Biden. He has pleaded not guilty in all four cases.

But if the US Constitution allows Trump to run for president even if he is found guilty, a guilty verdict could affect his ability to campaign and conjure up unprecedented scenarios, experts say.

Trump speaks at a primary victory party in New Hampshire on January 23 [Pablo Martinez Monsivais/AP Photo]

That a major party candidate, someone very competitive in the polls, could be subject to criminal charges is unprecedented. [That he] could be tried during the primary season, this is unprecedented. If he were to be convicted, it would be unprecedented, said Craig Green, a professor of law and government at Temple University.

All these things are truly extraordinary.

Could Trump be forced to campaign from a prison cell? Would a conviction push him to give up? And will the criminal trials affect his eligibility? Here's everything you need to know.

So Trump can run for president even if convicted?

Yes. The U.S. Constitution states that any natural-born citizen 35 years of age and older, who has resided in the United States for at least 14 years, can run for president.

There is no provision in the Constitution that prohibits someone who is convicted from running for office, said Aziz Huq, a law professor at the University of Chicago.

Some civil rights groups, however, sought to have Trump disqualified by invoking a little-known clause in the Constitution.

What clause?

Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, known as the Disqualification Clause, prohibits any person from holding office in the United States, including the presidency, if he or she has engaged in insurrection or rebellion against it, or whether she brought aid or comfort to her enemies.

Critics say Trump's attempts to overturn the 2020 election results would fall under the insurrection ban.

The question of whether Trump's candidacy can be barred under the 14th Amendment is currently before the United States Supreme Court. Its justices were asked for their opinion after two states, Colorado and Maine, removed Trump's name from their primary ballots, invoking the insurrection clause.

Have people with criminal convictions ever run for president?

Yes. In 1920, Socialist Party candidate Eugene V Debs campaigned for the presidency from a federal prison in Georgia. Debs, who was imprisoned for sedition after challenging a war measure restricting free speech, garnered nearly a million votes.

Lyndon LaRouche Jr. also ran for president in 1992 from federal prison, where he was serving time for conspiracy and mail fraud.

But Huq, the University of Chicago professor, said individuals with criminal convictions have historically not been candidates who are likely to win or who are in a position to win.

The Constitution is written on the assumption that people running for office will have been selected through a process that weeds out people with alleged crimes in the past, he told Al Jazeera.

This courtroom sketch shows Trump watching his attorney present closing arguments during E Jean Carroll's second civil trial in New York on January 26. [Jane Rosenberg/Reuters]

But will the criminal trials affect Trump's ability to campaign?

The trials could create a scheduling headache for the former president, who will have to appear in court.

But much depends on when the proceedings begin, as Trump's legal team has filed several motions to delay the cases or dismiss the charges against him outright.

We don't know what criminal cases might go to trial before November because there are a number of appeals processes aimed at stopping or staying them, said Frank Bowman, professor emeritus at the University of Missouri School of Law .

The appeals have already delayed at least one case. Last week, U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan postponed the start of Trump's federal election interference case in Washington, D.C., which had been set for March 4. No new timetable has been set.

The New York fraud case, meanwhile, is scheduled to begin on March 25 but could also be pushed back.

How does this fit into the American political calendar?

Since the beginning of the year, the Democratic and Republican parties have been organizing their respective nomination contests, state votes to determine the presidential candidate of each party.

Trump won comfortably in Iowa and New Hampshire in January, putting pressure on his last major Republican challenger, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, to drop out of the race.

The next competitions will take place later this month in Nevada, South Carolina and Michigan. More than a dozen states will then hold their primaries in early March on what is known as Super Tuesday.

Republicans will officially choose their nominee at the party's convention, scheduled for mid-July in Wisconsin, while Democrats will confirm their nominee, who is almost guaranteed to be President Biden, at a convention in August. The general elections will take place on November 5.

If the Republicans confirm Trump as their convention nominee, is it a done deal?

Outside of illness or death, I don't think there's anything that could keep Trump out of the November election, said Green of Temple University.

Indeed, Republican Party rules currently provide no mechanism to remove him from the ballot if he is confirmed as a candidate at the July convention, he explained.

Meanwhile, almost all of the delegates who will choose the Republican nominee are what are called tied delegates, meaning they are required to vote for a candidate based on their state's primary results and their state's rules. left.

The Republican Party has become increasingly strict about lack of flexibility and prevarication for pledged delegates. You win the primaries, you win the votes, Green told Al Jazeera.

In other words, the majority of Republican delegates at the party convention will join Trump if he wins most state primaries. Green added that it is therefore unlikely that these same delegates will adopt rule changes allowing the party to separate from the ex-president if he is found guilty.

Although Trump could theoretically withdraw from the race after a conviction, he has pledged not to do so.

Geoff Kabaservice, vice president for policy affairs at the Niskanen Center, a center-right think tank in Washington, D.C., said the Republican Party has gone far too far with Trump at this point for there to be a path forward. exit in relation to his candidacy.

Absent force majeure, they are stuck with him as their presidential candidate, Kabaservice said.

Could Trump end up campaigning for the White House from a prison cell?

The chances are slim.

Even if he was convicted before November, there is still some time before sentencing, said Bowman of the University of Missouri.

Trump's legal team would also almost certainly appeal any conviction and sentencing decision, further delaying the prospect of him spending time behind bars.

Usually in white-collar cases, people remain free on bail while awaiting their appeal, Bowman told Al Jazeera. Would Trump appeal a conviction or sentence? Of course he would. It seems unlikely that a judge will immediately take him into custody.

So will all this hurt or help Trump's electoral chances?

This is an important question.

A December poll by The New York Times and Siena College showed that 62% of Republican primary voters thought Trump should remain the party's nominee if he wins the most primary votes, even if he is convicted of a crime.

Fifty-four percent of Republican primary voters in New Hampshire also said he would still be fit for president if convicted of a crime, according to a Washington Post exit poll. That figure rose to 87% among voters who supported Trump in New Hampshire last month.

The former president's base remained largely in his camp despite the four criminal indictments, which Trump denounced as a politically motivated witch hunt. But that could change with conviction, Green said.

I think there would be a slice of people who would take things more seriously at that point. He would be a convicted felon, and those words carry some weight with some voters, he said.

A January poll by Morning Consult and Bloomberg (PDF) showed that 53 percent of registered voters in key states would not vote for the ex-president if he were convicted. Fifty-five percent said they would not vote for Trump if he was sentenced to prison.

Just having to appear in court during the election campaign could affect Trump, said Kabaservice of the Niskanen Center.

A man hands out hats to Trump supporters during New Hampshire's presidential election night on January 23. [Mike Segar/Reuters]

During the Republican primaries, Trump used his legal troubles to inflame his die-hard supporters. He has even appeared in court in civil cases where his presence is not required, leading some experts to wonder whether his presence is a campaign tactic.

Kabaservice noted that Trump used the cases to accuse Democrats of doing everything in their power to prevent him from becoming president again and reiterated his claims that the justice system was rigged against him.

While this strategy may work for the former president's Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters, it won't appeal to more moderate Republicans, independents or even Democrats who might consider voting for him, said Kabaservice.

The fundamental problem here for Trump and the Republican Party is that what works for the MAGA faithful doesn't really work well outside the bubble, he told Al Jazeera.

Indeed, the criminal trials will not prevent him from being the GOP candidate or keep him off the ballot. But they will highlight Trump's worst qualities to the segment of the electorate for whom it matters.

