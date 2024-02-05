How Imran Khan campaigns from prison in Pakistan: AI and clandestine canvassing





By Asif Shahzad and Ariba Shahid

LAHORE/KARACHI, Pakistan (Reuters) – Days before Pakistan's Feb. 8 elections, a masked and veiled Komal Asghar led a team of similarly dressed women through the alleys of the eastern city of Lahore from the country.

Their mission: knock on doors and distribute campaign leaflets adorned with photos of the imprisoned former prime minister, Imran Khan.

Asghar, a 25-year-old insurance company employee, gave up her day job for a month to campaign for Khan's embattled Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

Khan has been in prison since August. Many PTI candidates are behind bars or on the run following criminal and terrorism charges that they say are politically motivated. A Reuters reporter witnessed one of several rallies that PTI supporters say were disrupted.

“I am with Khan. I don't care about my life. My God is with me,” Asghar said, adding that the former prime minister's opponents could “do anything.”

Asghar said covering their faces and hair – which not all women usually wore – made it easier for them to canvass without attracting unwanted attention. The public perceives women as non-threatening, she explained, making it less likely that their campaigns will lead to conflict.

The PTI is deploying a two-pronged campaign strategy: a covert campaign, often run by volunteer teachers, and generative AI technology, according to interviews with fifteen of its candidates and supporters, as well as political analysts and IT experts.

The party used generative AI to create images of Khan, its founder, reading speeches he transmitted to lawyers from his prison cell, urging his supporters to turn out on election day. He organized online rallies on social media that were followed by several hundred thousand people at a time, according to YouTube data.

Khan, who was banned by a court last year from holding political office, is not the first Pakistani leader to be jailed during a campaign. But PTI's ability to exploit new technologies and the former cricketer's personal popularity have kept him in the headlines.

ONE MAN SHOW?

Khan was sentenced to ten years' imprisonment on January 30 for disclosing state secrets. He was then sentenced Wednesday to 14 years in prison for illegally selling state gifts. And on Saturday he was sentenced to seven years in prison for illegal marriage. He denies all accusations and his lawyers say they plan to appeal.

The 71-year-old won the last election, in 2018, but was ousted in 2022 after falling out with the country's powerful military, which the PTI accused of trying to wipe it out.

The military denies the allegations and Acting Information Minister Murtaza Solangi told Reuters that the PTI was only prevented from campaigning when it did not have the required permits or if its supporters clashed. to law enforcement.

Usman Anwar, police chief of Punjab, Pakistan's most populous province, said his forces' job was to provide security: “We have not and will not interfere in any political process.”

Rights groups and rival politicians have accused Khan of undermining democratic norms while in power by suppressing the media and persecuting his opponents through the same anti-corruption court that convicted him Wednesday.

PTI and Khan called the allegations baseless.

No reliable polls are made public, but PTI staffers and independent analysts such as Madiha Afzal of the US-based Brookings Institution think tank say Khan enjoys strong support, particularly among the large population young people of the country.

Still, the restrictions are likely to limit the PTI's ability to compete with rivals such as the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), led by frontrunner former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, Afzal said. Sharif returned from exile late last year and his corruption convictions and lifetime ban from politics were recently overturned by the Supreme Court.

A PML-N spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

“The main structural obstacles to PTI in this election… make it likely that the party will lose despite its popularity,” Afzal said, adding that Khan's devoted supporters meant it was too early to completely write off the party.

The PTI has not said who it will nominate as prime minister if it wins on February 8.

VIRTUAL CAMPAIGN

Restrictions on the party have forced it to prioritize digital campaigning, said PTI's US-based social media head Jibran Ilyas, who, like the party's other digital leaders, is based in stranger.

Even though only about half of Pakistan's 240 million people own a smartphone and internet connectivity is spotty, the PTI hopes it can reach enough young people to have an impact on the election. The voting age is 18 and more than two thirds of the electorate are under 45.

At the heart of this strategy is reminding people who may have voted for the PTI because of its famous founder that it is still Khan's party.

“We have never had a political rally without Imran Khan, so when we planned the online rally, we wanted to find a way to present it to the people,” Ilyas said.

His team used generative AI software from American startup ElevenLabs to create three extracts from the former prime minister's speeches. Khan's lawyers passed messages between the PTI and its founder during prison visits and the party wrote the speeches from his notes.

“We debated the potential for misuse and decided to stick with audio AI only,” Ilyas said.

ElevenLabs did not immediately return a request for comment.

The PTI has also created an app that allows Facebook and WhatsApp users to find the party's candidate in their constituency. Many voters had identified the PTI with its cricket bat election symbol, but the Election Commission recently banned the PTI from using it on the technical grounds that it had not held internal leadership elections. The move means PTI candidates are running without official party affiliation.

The PTI has also held online rallies in an attempt to recreate jalsas, the massive Urdu-language gatherings that take place in parks and at major intersections across the country.

But voters had difficulty accessing the rallies. Since Khan's first arrest in May, global internet watchdog Netblocks has noted six disruptions in access to social media platforms, including YouTube, X and Facebook, at a time when the PTI was organizing virtual jalsas.

Information Minister Solangi said the nationwide disruptions were due to technical reasons unrelated to the PTI campaign. Pakistan's information technology ministry and telecommunications authority did not respond to requests for comment.

POLICE PRESENCE

Despite the PTI's online reach, elections in Pakistan – whose voters live in teeming port cities, a vast desert and some of the world's highest mountain ranges – depend on the participation of poll workers.

Banners and posters from parties such as the PML-N are common across the country, but Reuters journalists in Karachi and Lahore – home to more than 30 million people in total – saw virtually no banners of the PTI.

Naveed Gul, a PTI organizer based in Lahore, said posters were often removed by authorities soon after they were put up, an accusation that Punjab police chief Anwar called “malicious”. Reuters could not independently verify that the PTI party materials had been removed.

The ongoing crackdown came to a head on January 28, when the PTI planned to hold nationwide rallies on a cool Sunday morning.

But in Karachi, Pakistan's most populous city, police and Khan's supporters clashed violently. The police fired tear gas shells, according to television images. A police spokesperson said 72 arrests had been made in the three days following the clashes.

In Lahore, hundreds of PTI workers and supporters gathered at the home of Khan's senior lawyer Salman Akram Raja, who is also a PTI parliamentary candidate. As he left his house, Reuters journalists saw him encounter a large contingent of police.

Raja said he was threatened with arrest if he did not cancel the planned rally, and Reuters reporters heard a police official tell him they had “orders from senior officials.”

Asked about the incident, police chief Anwar said he would open an investigation if a formal complaint was filed.

After consulting his aides, Raja asked his supporters to disperse peacefully. He told Reuters it was important to not be detained and to be able to campaign, even in a limited way, in the period immediately before the election.

“Every time we go on the campaign trail, fear weighs on most of our candidates,” he said. “Everyone has the feeling that every day of the campaign (…) is a war.”

(Reporting by Asif Shahzad in Lahore and Ariba Shahid in Karachi; Additional reporting by Mubasher Bukhari in Lahore; Writing by Charlotte Greenfield; Editing by Katerina Ang)

