Bangkok Post – PM Srettha wants fiscal and monetary policies to work in tandem





PUBLISHED: February 5, 2024 at 6:46 p.m.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin speaks to journalists at Government House on Monday. (Photo: Chanat Katanyu) Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin and other senior ministers have called for coordinated fiscal and monetary policy measures to pull Thailand's economy out of a spiral of negative inflation and low growth. Mr Srettha, who is also Finance Minister, said negative inflation for the fourth consecutive month in January was a sure sign of weakness in the economy. It is also a reminder that fiscal policy, which is the responsibility of the government, and monetary policy, determined by the Bank of Thailand (BoT), must be synchronized, he said on X, a platform formerly known as Twitter . “If everyone acted differently, it would be difficult to solve the problem” hitting the economy, Mr. Srettha said. The prime minister and some of his ministers cited the string of negative inflation figures to argue that it was time for the BoT to start reducing borrowing costs. The central bank has resisted such calls, while justifying its interest rate, the highest in a decade, as a key buffer against possible global shocks. The Monetary Policy Committee, which meets Wednesday, will keep the rate stable at 2.5%, according to 24 economists surveyed by Bloomberg on Monday afternoon. The central bank raised its benchmark rate by a total of 200 basis points, part of a tightening cycle that lasted just over a year before stopping in November. Escalating government-central bank tensions also weighed on the baht – Asia's worst-performing currency after the Japanese yen this year – as foreign investors continued to pull money out of stocks and bonds Thai. This high rate has been particularly hard on the country's small and medium-sized businesses and low-income groups, according to Srettha, who became prime minister in August. Thailand's economy grew an estimated 1.8% last year, beating most forecasts, according to the Finance Ministry. At the same time, household debt has remained above 90% of gross domestic product and public debt has increased by half since 2019, to around 62%. Negative inflation is worrying and short-term stimulus measures may be needed to reverse the trend, Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat said on Monday, adding that the BoT rates committee should be obsessed with financial stability . Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce Phumtham Wechayachai said the economy remained in crisis and financiers were increasingly concerned about a number of bond refinancing tranches expected soon. Mr Phumtham urged critics of the government's plans to boost the economy, including the so-called digital wallet plan, to rethink their position. Mr. Srettha also continued to push for a flagship program unveiled during the election campaign: a handout of cash to almost all Thai adults. However, the program's price tag of 500 billion baht, which will be financed through borrowing, has drawn criticism from opposition parties and resistance from the central bank.

