Politics
Military reshuffle in China: Xi Jinping's bold (but futile?) decision to purge corruption within Rocket Force
Interestingly, in late July 2023, Chinese President Xi Jinping orchestrated the simultaneous replacement of two leaders of the Chinese Military Rocket Force, a move that left the international community perplexed.
Adding to the intrigue, Li Shangfu, ousted as defense minister in October, is now under investigation for alleged involvement in fraud during his tenure as head of the Defense Development Department. equipment.
The mysterious dismissal of nine senior military officials from the Communist Party-led parliament, announced by the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress on December 29, 2023, has further fueled speculation.
Those expelled included key figures in President Xi Jinping's military, including generals overseeing satellite launches and manned space missions, a naval commander instrumental in the South China Sea, and a missile commander specialized in nuclear response capabilities.
The purged officials, such as former Rocket Force commanders Li Yuchao and Zhou Yaning, as well as others like Zhang Zhenzhong and Admiral Ju development of equipment of the Central Military Commission.
Hong Kong media are speculating that their removal may be linked to the burgeoning Rocket Force scandal.
Adding another layer to this ongoing drama, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference expelled three defense industry executives from military-linked state-owned enterprises days earlier, raising eyebrows over potential links to the reshuffle from Rocket Force.
Xi Jinping, in a recent speech, emphasized his unwavering commitment to rooting out corruption, urging the party's anti-grafts to “show no mercy.”
The Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has launched a relentless campaign, targeting various sectors, including finance, state-owned enterprises, energy, tobacco, health and infrastructure.
Analysts say corruption finds fertile ground within Rocket Force because of its large budget, and any compromise in quality control or falsification of data could compromise the performance and security of its expensive equipment.
The extent of this repression within the Chinese army, particularly within the PLA Rocket Force, surprised many observers.
Dennis Wilder, a senior fellow at Georgetown University, highlighted the rigorous selection process for senior Rocket Force officers, emphasizing the shocking nature of the involvement of multiple senior leaders rather than a single “bad apple.”
Tom Shugart, a former U.S. Navy officer and now deputy principal investigator, drew parallels to a hypothetical scenario in which the U.S. president would replace senior naval officers with those from other branches, underscoring the seriousness of the situation.
The repercussions of Rocket Force's layoffs extend beyond immediate personnel changes.
Some experts express concerns about the potential impact on the reliability and competence of the force, creating a temporary vulnerability until Xi Jinping can restore order.
Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center, emphasizes the strategic importance of China's nuclear force and warns that it will take time to rebuild trust.
Observers say Xi Jinping's strategy indicates a surgical attack aimed at asserting his control over the arms sector.
Tai Ming Cheung, a professor at the University of California, San Diego, suggests a targeted crackdown as a sign of the party's commitment to the long-term health of critical technology sectors.
This approach, however, raises concerns about the risk of instilling fear and demoralization within the army and government.
As Xi's anti-corruption campaign has solidified his power base, reports of discipline violations in the first nine months of 2023 increased by 17%, indicating that corruption and abuse of power persist.
Analysts predict continued corruption in China's military due to unresolved issues such as low officer salaries and opaque military spending.
Xi Jinping's extensive purges could have unintended consequences, potentially surrounding him with yes-men and fostering groupthink. Christopher K. Johnson, a former CIA analyst, notes that the ongoing purges reflect the lack of public oversight the PLA faces, contributing to potentially unstable leadership that could impact China's national security and foreign policy. China.
The motivations behind these upheavals remain unclear.
Some see it as a measure to root out corruption, while others suggest a purge of disloyalty or a combination of both. China's opaque political system leaves a lot of room for interpretation.
Xi Jinping's determination to fight corruption is met with skepticism, with experts questioning the effectiveness of his campaign. Despite some successes in combating corruption within the armed forces, eradicating it completely appears to be an insurmountable challenge.
As long as systemic problems persist and a proper legal framework remains elusive, purges like these are likely to recur, further calling into question Xi's hopes for a corruption-free military.
Gen. He Weidong's purge of 9 generals reveals corruption, raises questions about China's ability to fight war
On December 30, 2023, a seismic shift occurred in China's political and military landscape when nine high-ranking generals were summarily ousted.
On December 30, 2023, a seismic shift occurred in China's political and military landscape when nine high-ranking generals were summarily ousted.
