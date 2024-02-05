Imran Khan's Spiritual Leader and Now Illegal Wife: Who is Bushra Bibi?





Pakistan's elections are just a few days away. And the troubles continue to pile up for Imran Khan. He is in prison and at least 150 complaints have been filed against him. He was accused of corruption, bribery and inciting violence and was convicted in some cases.

Khan's partner in crime (literally) is his wife, Bushra Bibi. Last week, they were each sentenced to 14 years in prison in the Toshakhana case linked to the illegal sale of state gifts. That's not all. On Saturday, a local court declared their marriage un-Islamic, sentencing the couple to seven years in prison.

Bushra is Khan's third wife and is very different from her rather glamorous predecessors, the British Jemima Goldsmith and the journalist Reham Khan. Conservative, she is always covered with a veil and a burqa, showing only her eyes.

Khan and Bushra married in 2018 and the former Pakistani prime minister told the Daily Mail in an interview at the time that he only caught a glimpse of my wife's face after our marriage.

They were once Pakistan's most powerful couple. But now the fortunes have changed. We examine how Bushra went from spiritual leader to convict.

Born Bushra Riaz Watto, she belongs to a family of landowners. She is said to be in her 40s (Khan is 71) and little is known about her early life. Before Khan, she was married to Khawar Farid Maneka, a customs official from a politically influential family in Punjab, for almost 30 years. Bushra and Maneka have five children.

After their divorce in 2018, the former husband was quoted by Pakistani media as saying: “I want to clearly state about my ex-wife, Bushra Bibi, that I have not seen a woman as pious as her in the world.

The woman is a believing healer with a small following. She is said to be devoted to Sufism, a mystical form of Islam, but this claim is disputed by others.

Bushra and Maneka are devotees of Fariduddin Masud Ganjshakar, or Baba Farid, a revered Muslim mystic and Sufi saint whose shrine is located in Maneka's hometown of Pakpattan in Punjab.

Imran Khan with his wife Bushra Bibi and other relatives. The two secretly married in 2018. Image provided by: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf/X

The wedding

It is unclear how Khan and Bushra met, but rumor has it that one of their first meetings took place at a 13th-century Sufi shrine. She was then still married to her first husband.

She is said to have seen in her dreams that the only way Khan could become prime minister was to get married, according to a BBC report. In his only television interview in 2018, Bushra denied this story.

The two married in a secret ceremony seven months before his election as prime minister.

Khan said after their marriage that it was Bushra's intellect and character that attracted him to her. He said he has been interested in Sufism for more than three decades and often calls his wife his spiritual leader.

The cricketer-turned-politician was nicknamed a playboy in his youth and his past marriages made sensational headlines. At age 43, he married 21-year-old British heiress Jemima Goldsmith, daughter of one of the richest men in the world at the time. His second marriage in 2015 was to journalist Reham Khan, which lasted less than a year. She alleged she was bullied by Khan's supporters, the BBC reports.

But the former Pakistani prime minister's marriage to Bushra was low-key. At that point, Khans displayed his dedication to Islam and the match helped him reinforce that image.

Bushra took the surname Khan after marriage. Her husband and supporters call her Bushra Bibi or Bushra Begum, titles that denote respect in Urdu, according to a Reuters report.

Khan performs Umrah during Ramzan with his wife, Bushra Bibi, at the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, in May 2021. File photo/Reuters

However, Bushra is a divisive figure in Pakistan. Locals who admire her dedication call her a spiritual leader while Khan's opponents accuse her of practicing witchcraft, a claim Khan's aides have repeatedly denied.

She told local news network HUM in the 2018 interview that people would come to me to get closer to God and the Prophet. She also said, “Every moment of Khan sahib’s life is now dedicated to God, the Prophet and the love of Baba Farid.

According to her, Pakistan would improve under Khan. But the opposite happened. During his tenure, the economy collapsed and the cost of living skyrocketed.

In 2022, Khan was ousted as prime minister, then arrested and is now in prison.

Also read: Does Pakistani Imran Khan have a future in politics after being imprisoned?

The controversies

Bushra also faces prison. She is serving a 14-year prison sentence in the Toshakhana case. However, his role in this matter is unclear.

Bushra Bibi's conviction was another attempt to put pressure on the former prime minister, said PTI acting president and lawyer Gohar Ali Khan. Bushra Bibi has no connection to this case, he told a local television station, according to Reuters.

Khan and Bushra Bibi speak to the media before signing documents to submit bail for his bail in different cases, at an office of the High Court in Pakistan's Lahore on July 17 last year. File photo/AP

There are other corruption charges against Bushra.

According to members of Khan's party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, it was Bushra who inspired Khan to establish the Al-Qadir Trust, a non-governmental charitable organization that runs a university outside Islamabad devoted to spirituality and Islamic teachings. The Trust is part of the corruption charges against the couple.

Khan was arrested for four days in May last year, accused of receiving land as a bribe through the Al-Qadir Trust. Pakistani authorities accuse them of receiving the land, worth up to 7 billion rupees ($25 million), from a property developer accused in Britain of money laundering.

The latest blow came on Saturday. Bushra was sentenced to seven years in prison along with Khan in the case related to their marriage. The verdict was announced on Saturday in the un-Islamic marriage case, filed by Bushra's former husband.

The couple was found guilty of not waiting 40 days to remarry after Bushra's divorce. But after the sentencing, Khan told reporters the case was created to humiliate and dishonor him and his wife.

Last week, a government notice said she would be placed under house arrest at her Islamabad residence until further notice, the BBC reports. But that could soon change. And Bushra could spend years in prison.

