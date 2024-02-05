



In 2022, deterrence has indeed failed. That's the assessment Victoria Coates, former deputy national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump, made to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine, during a discussion at its think tank, The Heritage Foundation, last week. Stoltenberg's conversation with Coates was one of his last public appearances after several days in Washington for deliver a disastrous message : China's economic and rhetorical support for Russia is linked to the likelihood of a People's Liberation Army attack on Taiwan. If Russian President Vladimir Putin prevails in Ukraine, he warned, Chinese President Xi Jinping will be encouraged to take Taipei. Stoltenberg had to explain to Coates that Ukraine is not a NATO member. For those unfamiliar with the rhetoric of the American far right these days, it must have seemed strange that someone of his background would not know this.

She knows it, as does everyone at the Heritage Foundation, which has dedicated itself in recent years to adding fuel to the fires of American culture war and prepare a plan for a right-wing takeover of the American government through its Project 2025 . Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts knows this. It is our controversy over Ukraine's entry into NATO that is one of the many factors that led to this, he said in a recent interview with the New York Times, referring to the Putin's invasion. This assertion that we should not take any action that would upset Putin is exactly what Stoltenberg has tried to bury in his numerous appearances in the United States, where Republicans are pushing the narrative that President Joe Biden is responsible for the terror that the Russian leader unleashes. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks at the Heritage Foundation in Washington on January 31. Stoltenberg told his audience that while China poses the most serious long-term challenge, Russia is the most immediate. Photo: EPA-EFE The Heritage Foundation and others on the right are pushing reality-inversion narratives to distract from the fact that Putin had political power. loyal ally of Trump , which attempted to bring the Russian leader back to the table of global leadership. Trump failed because few Western leaders trusted Putin, who then came forward with the invasion it would have happened sooner or later. NATO's goal, Stoltenberg continued, was to prevent Putin from expanding his campaign of aggression against NATO members. So far, a success. He also pointed out that with the bloc's support, Ukraine was able to retake about half of the territory occupied by the Russian army, another success that few believed possible. For Coates and The Heritage Foundation, all that matters is that the view they share with Moscow, and by extension Beijing, is given oxygen. They want us to believe that the liberal, democratic, rules-based order that Washington spent decades building is not worth saving. The current state of US politics should warm Beijing's heart It is in this context that Biden and most Democrats pleading with the US Congress to secure billions of US dollars in additional emergency aid for Ukraine. They are joined by the now marginalized wing of the Republican Party, which includes Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has not severed ties with Ronald Reagan and the world order that the late Republican Party icon insisted on. Under Trump's rule, the majority of the party is far more concerned that mega pop star Taylor Swift is part of a psychological operation to give Biden another term in the White House. The fact that this incredibly stupid story has gained momentum testifies to the power of right-wing narratives. If Trump's base believes Swift's plot, they won't question the right's rejection of the Ukraine cause. Taylor Swift kisses her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, after an NFL game on Jan. 28 in Baltimore. A wild conspiracy theory claims the singer's romance with the NFL star is actually a plot to rig the Super Bowl and get US President Joe Biden re-elected. Photo: AP Instead, they hide their contempt for political pluralism behind slogans about fiscal responsibility and issues unrelated to political pluralism. American border problem . This all leads to a much more plausible claim than the nonsense of Swift's psych operations and other MAGA stories because, like all of the above, it's been playing out before our eyes since Trump declared late last month that he didn't believe NATO would do it. to be there because America has taken over his party. It is a vehicle for those carrying out their own operation aimed not only at reshaping politics domestically, but also against the entire liberal democratic order that NATO protects. They reject pluralistic societies that have undermined the power that white men once wielded. Women and minorities of all kinds have more seats than ever at the table, and that's better for everyone. This is anathema to Trump, the Heritage Foundation, and the many other sources of right-wing distortion. As long as Ukraine remains in the fight against Russia, it will continue its psychological operations that benefit Moscow and Beijing. Robert Delaney is the Posts North America bureau chief

