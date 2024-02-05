Politics
Reviews | Why Trump's Republicans are deaf to NATO's calls for support for Ukraine
In 2022, deterrence has indeed failed. That's the assessment Victoria Coates, former deputy national security adviser to former US President Donald Trump, made to NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg about Vladimir Putin's attack on Ukraine, during a discussion at its think tank, The Heritage Foundation, last week.
Stoltenberg had to explain to Coates that Ukraine is not a NATO member. For those unfamiliar with the rhetoric of the American far right these days, it must have seemed strange that someone of his background would not know this.
Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts knows this. It is our controversy over Ukraine's entry into NATO that is one of the many factors that led to this, he said in a recent interview with the New York Times, referring to the Putin's invasion.
This assertion that we should not take any action that would upset Putin is exactly what Stoltenberg has tried to bury in his numerous appearances in the United States, where Republicans are pushing the narrative that President Joe Biden is responsible for the terror that the Russian leader unleashes.
NATO's goal, Stoltenberg continued, was to prevent Putin from expanding his campaign of aggression against NATO members. So far, a success. He also pointed out that with the bloc's support, Ukraine was able to retake about half of the territory occupied by the Russian army, another success that few believed possible.
For Coates and The Heritage Foundation, all that matters is that the view they share with Moscow, and by extension Beijing, is given oxygen. They want us to believe that the liberal, democratic, rules-based order that Washington spent decades building is not worth saving.
The current state of US politics should warm Beijing's heart
The current state of US politics should warm Beijing's heart
This all leads to a much more plausible claim than the nonsense of Swift's psych operations and other MAGA stories because, like all of the above, it's been playing out before our eyes since Trump declared late last month that he didn't believe NATO would do it. to be there because America has taken over his party.
It is a vehicle for those carrying out their own operation aimed not only at reshaping politics domestically, but also against the entire liberal democratic order that NATO protects. They reject pluralistic societies that have undermined the power that white men once wielded. Women and minorities of all kinds have more seats than ever at the table, and that's better for everyone.
This is anathema to Trump, the Heritage Foundation, and the many other sources of right-wing distortion. As long as Ukraine remains in the fight against Russia, it will continue its psychological operations that benefit Moscow and Beijing.
Robert Delaney is the Posts North America bureau chief
|
Sources
2/ https://www.scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3250957/why-trumps-republicans-are-deaf-natos-cry-ukraine-support
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reviews | Why Trump's Republicans are deaf to NATO's calls for support for Ukraine
- For American aircraft carrier pilots, an arduous mission to track Houthi missiles and drones
- Saskatchewan actor revels in breakthrough role of Qavvik in True Detective: Night Country
- England's defeat in Vizag will only encourage their Bazball cricket | Cricket
- Stock market today: Wall Street falls from its all-time high while rate cuts seem more distant
- Are you eager to learn but don't know where to start…
- International students must use the US financial aid form
- Quit Your 9-5 Job to Become the “Hero” of Your Life – Lessons Bollywood Taught Us
- Bag Men's Clothing from Nautica Up to 70% Off at Myntra
- Oklahoma house camera captures shaking during major earthquake
- Grant Shapps says Britain and the US are 'not escalating' their attacks on Yemen's Houthis.
- Sphere Entertainment Reports Second Quarter Revenue of $314 Million – Sportico.com