President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's remarks at an event in Hatay, one of the cities hit hard by last year's devastating earthquakes, sparked a fierce backlash as he suggested relief in the event of disaster could depend on political affiliation.

Earthquakes measuring 7.8 and 7.5 hit 11 provinces in the south and southeast of the country on February 6, killing more than 53,000 people and leaving millions homeless.

Speaking at a rally of his ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Hatay province, Erdoan suggested that cooperation between Ankara and the local administration was crucial for the delivery of 'help. He lamented the devastation in Hatay and suggested that the city's neglect was due to lack of cooperation, with Hatay Municipality being led by Mayor Ltf Sava of the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP).

Erdoan's remarks were seen as an admission of withholding aid to Hatay, one of the cities hardest hit by the earthquakes, and were harshly criticized by opposition leaders and public figures , who accused the president of politicizing disaster relief.

Hatay Mayor Sava expressed disappointment, saying the speech had saddened the city, and criticized the president's remarks, calling them division rather than unification.

CHP leader Zgr Zel condemned the president's remarks as a form of political blackmail against the people of Hatay, while former CHP leader Kemal Kldarolu accused President Erdoan of leaving Hatay in a state of neglect and despair.

Nermin Yldrm Kara, CHP deputy for Hatay, criticized the government's approach to disaster management in the region and accused it of withholding needed aid as a form of electoral leverage.

This view was echoed by other politicians, including nationalist Bon (Y) Party MP Turhan Mez and Islamist Felicity Party (SP) MP Necmettin Alkan, who described Erdoan's remarks as attempt to coerce the electorate through the distribution of aid.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Mamolu of the CHP criticized the remarks as a sign of negligence in his official duties and suggested that Erdoan's remarks should be subjected to psychological analysis and considered an attempt to intimidate residents. of Hatay so that they vote for the AKP.

Mamolus' current rival, Murat Kurum, AKP candidate for mayor of Istanbul, expressed support for President Erdoan's remarks on the need for cooperation between the central government and local administration in the delivery of aid to Hatay, emphasizing the importance of harmony and coordination for the benefit of the city of Stanbul and the country.

Kurum's recent remarks on the disaster's death toll have called official data into question.

Kurum was environment minister from 2018 to 2023 and therefore responsible for the country's housing stock at the time of the February 6 earthquakes last year.

Kurum said on live television on Wednesday that Turkey had lost 130,000 people, while citing preparations for the Istanbul earthquake and major tremors in February that hit 11 provinces, casting doubt on the official toll of 50 783 dead.

His remarks were followed by a wave of criticism on social media over what many saw as a momentary lapse in which a government official let slip the true number of deaths from February's earthquakes, saying opposition to the official figure, which some say was downplayed to downplay the scale of the disaster in the run-up to May's elections, which Erdoan narrowly won.

Following the controversy, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said 53,537 people died in Turkey's earthquakes, revising the previous figure of 50,783. Among them, 24,147 people died in Hatay alone.

Of the original 1.7 million residents, only 250,000 remain in the city, according to recent media reports citing local authorities.