The Birmingham Awards which recognize the potential of children and adults who overcome challenges to succeed will take place in February





Birmingham, Britain's second city, is gearing up for the Potential Unlocked Awards, an event which celebrates excellence and success among educators, community leaders and inspirational people from the black community. The Potential Unlocked Awards, scheduled to take place on February 3 at Edgbaston Stadium, Edgbaston Road, Birmingham, B5 7QU, were launched by Birmingham resident David C. Hall in 2018. The awards were suspended during the pandemic and this Upcoming event will be the first in-person awards in two years. David shared, A total of 16 prizes will be awarded during the evening to recognize the most outstanding winners. Award categories up for grabs include Inspirational Person of the Year, Outstanding Contribution to Children, Educator of the Year, Thought Leader of the Year and Entrepreneur of the Year. Winners will be chosen by a panel of judges including Eastenders actor Rudolph Walker, Samuel Kasumu, advisor to former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and Bishop Claion Grandison, leader of the New Testament Church of God UK. Award nominees include Jessikah Inaba, the UK's first blind black lawyer nominated for the Inspirational Person of the Year and Academic Excellence Award, a Kwame Boateng, recognized for his entrepreneurial leadership at Ingrained Oil. Natalie Johnson, up for Inspirational Person of the Year, is being celebrated for her work with Kidz Come First. The guest speaker is Dr. Dennis Kimbro, American bestselling author of “Think & Grow Rich A Black Choice.” Part of the inspiration behind the Potential Unlocked Awards comes from David's personal experience of having his potential for success questioned growing up. He recalls: “I was diagnosed with dyslexia at the age of three. My family didn't accept the diagnosis, still believing I could achieve great things. My mother arranged for me to take 1-2-1 lessons and my father bought my brother and me a computer so we could learn at our own pace. Fast forward to today, I am now a qualified chemistry teacher and currently own two businesses. One of them is Potential Unlocked – a training center whose mission is to encourage lifelong learning for young people and provide coaching to help adults discover and monetize their talents. Since its inception, Potential Unlocked has helped over 3,500 people. The Potential Unlocked Awards promise to be a celebration of the achievements of people under 40 and an unforgettable evening.

