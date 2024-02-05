Trump finally reveals who he plans to become vice president





Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has finally revealed who he sees as his potential vice president.

In an interview with Fox News that aired Sunday, the former president revealed that South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott are currently on the shortlist to become his running mate. 2024 elections.

We have a lot of good people in the Republican Party, Mr. Trump told Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.

I called Tim Scott and told him you were a much better candidate for me than for yourself, he added.

Mr. Scott endorsed Mr. Trump last month after the senator abandoned his own presidential bid, dropping out of the Republican primary in early November.

Mr. Trump added that he was also considering Ms. Noem, who endorsed Mr. Trump in early September, as a potential vice presidential candidate.

Kristi Noem fought an incredible fight for me, he said of the South Dakota governor. She said I would never run against him because I can't beat him. It was a very nice thing to say.

(Getty Images)

In an interview with Ms. Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures, Ms. Noem denied that Mr. Trump had contacted her about his running mate.

We talk all the time, but we never had that conservation, she said.

Last month, Mr. Trump suggested during a Fox News town hall that he had already chosen his pick for vice president, but refused to reveal who it was.

Many names have been floated as potential options, including Vivek Ramaswamy, Rep. Elise Stefanik and its lone Republican presidential candidate, Nikki Haley.

Nikki Haley and Tim Scott

(PA)

However, Mr. Trump told Fox News that he would not announce who he planned to run with in 2024 for a while.

He also dispelled rumors that he was considering Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his vice presidential pick, insisting that his team never contacted the independent candidate.

For Mr. Trump, he said the most important quality he looks for in a vice presidential candidate is that they be able to step up and manage the presidency in an emergency.

President Donald Trump appears with South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

(PA)

You always have to know who will be a good president. Obviously, you always have to think about this, because in case of emergency. Things happen, don't they? No matter who you are, things happen. That has to be number one, Mr. Trump said.

Mr. Trump, who is currently embroiled in several lawsuits, including one over his eligibility to run in the 2024 election and four criminal cases that could land him significant prison time, remains the frontrunner in the Republican race, having so far claimed decisive victories over his rivals in the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primaries.

