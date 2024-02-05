Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament





New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his last speech in Parliament before the general elections, reiterated his promise to take the Indian economy forward. This time, instead of putting a number on it, he said the economy would be the third largest in the world during his third term. The BJP has expressed confidence that the Narendra Modi government will be back for a third consecutive term with a massive mandate. Responding to the vote of thanks following President Droupadi Murmu's speech last week, Prime Minister Modi contrasted his development agenda with what he called the negative culture of the opposition. “The world is influenced by India. The G20 summit is proof of that. In our third term…India will be the third largest economy in the world and that is Modi's guarantee,” the Prime Minister said minister. “When we say we are going to become the third largest economy, the opposition says it will happen on its own, nothing big. I want to tell young people how it is done and what is the role of the government in this,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said. . “In February 2014, when the interim budget was presented, the then Minister of Finance said, and I quote: 'I now want to look forward and outline a vision for the future…I asks how much… the Indian economy, in terms of size, and strength is the 11th largest economy. There are some great things in store. Some estimate that over the next three decades, India's nominal GDP will place the country third after the United States and China. “In 2014, they said that by 2044, India would be the third largest economy. That was their vision,” the Prime Minister said. Modi. His government's promise to put India in third place in the third term should “make the opposition happy”, PM Modi said, “since they were happy with the 11th place”.

